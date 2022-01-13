The 10 best television casts (according to the actors themselves)

When you’re one of the greatest audience phenomena of all time like The Squid Game, a circumstance occurs: all God has seen you. This includes actors from the United States, who this Wednesday announced which were the best-interpreted series of 2021 through the union that represents them, the SAG-Aftra. And it is that the Netflix series shot in Korean and with an entirely Asian cast has sneaked among the candidates: they fought to the death for 45.6 billion won and now they will have to do so to reign in Hollywood.

The Squid Game not exactly facing featherweights. Compete in the category of best drama series distribution against two series as awarded as The Handmaid’s Tale Y Succession, and also Yellowstone Y The Morning Show. The latter, for the record, have also had their degree of surprise. It is the first time that Kevin Costner’s neowestern enters the pool, seen thus recognized its overwhelming success on American television.

As to The Morning Show, the second season got disastrous reviews but this does not mean that the actors do not think that the work of the cast led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon is not commendable. Even on Apple TV + they seem to be aware of the disaster: the platform has renewed the journalistic drama for a third season but will take the reins for another showrunner, Charlotte Stoudt, who will replace Kerry Ehrin.

For The Squid Game It is not a lonely nomination. In the individual categories he has obtained two other mentions: Lee Jung-jae will have to compete against the trio of men from Succession formed by Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin, as well as a Billy Crudup who already won the award for best performance in a drama series in 2020 for The Morning Show.

Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung, nominated at the SAG awards in the individual performance categories. instagram

As best actress in a drama series, HoYeon Jung will have to face two titans like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon for the same journalistic series, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale and Sarah Snook for the role of Shiv Roy in Succession, which this month won the award for best supporting actress at the Golden Globes.

In the field of comedy, the five series with the best casts are historical satire The Great, the comedy about the comedy world of Hacks, the veteran look of The Kominsky method, the optimistic and sporty Ted lasso and finally Only murders in the building the series with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as an unlikely trio of neighbors investigating a murder in their building.

Martin and Short, in fact, also compete in the category of best male performance in a comedy series. They will have to face another industry veteran like Michael Douglas for The Kominsky method and with a duo of Ted lasso: Jason Sudeikis, who plays the series’ title coach, and a Brett Goldstein who also won the Emmy for best supporting role in September for the role of Roy Kent.

For the best actress in a comedy, the selected ones are Elle Fanning for The Great, Sandra Oh for the director, a Jean Smart who wants the SAG for Hacks after winning the Emmy and the Golden Globe, and the tandem of Ted lasso formed by Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham. Since the SAG Awards do not differentiate between leading and supporting roles, situations like this occur: that Goldstein and Sudeikis, Emmy winners as supporting and leading role, can face off, as can Smart and Waddingham.

Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis and Juno Temple, nominated for best comedy performances for ‘Ted Lasso’. Chris Pizzello / AP

In Best Male Performance for a Limited Series, the nominees are Murray Bartlett for The White Lotus, Oscar Isaac for Secrets of a Marriage, Michael Keaton for Dopesick, Ewan McGregor for Halston and Evan Peters for Mare of Easttown. Jennifer Coolidge by The White Lotus, Cynthia Erivo for Genius, Margaret Qualley for The assistant and Jean Smart and Kate Winslet for Mare of Easstown They compete as the best actresses in a limited series.

The operation of the SAG awards is as follows: two committees of 2,500 members are created. One is dedicated to voting the nominees on television and the other dedicates his efforts to the cinema. Once the final candidates for the awards have been selected, the entire mass of voters (more than 116,000 people) has the right to participate in the voting of the winners. At the moment the president of the guild is Fran Drescher, the iconic actress of The babysitter, who took over from Gabrielle Carteris, also known as Andrea de Feeling of living.