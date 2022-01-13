Sun exposure is associated with lower risk of breast cancer among women living in Puerto Rico

Data are derived from the Atabey study carried out by researchers from the University of Puerto Rico, Medical Sciences Campus

The chances of having breast cancer are 87% and a 44% chance of having ovarian cancer.

A population-based study with cases and controls of breast cancer among women in the metropolitan area of San Juan analyzed sun exposure cumulative (SEI) that is based on a skin reflectance index exposed or not exposed to the sun, concluded that these populations are at lower risk to develop the disease.

This places on the relief that sun exposure functions as a modifiable factor in this type in the risk of developing directly or indirectly cancer mammary.

According to the study authors, there is already evidence in the literature that exposure to the sun is associated with a reduced risk of breast cancer, as previous studies have been carried out in geographic regions with variations seasonal in UV radiation, including periods of low or no exposure, and between participants, mostly of European descent.

Likewise, they assure that Puerto Rico does not have significant seasonal fluctuations, with continuous exposure to very high ultraviolet radiation.

Related news

The population sample of the study included 307 cases and 328 controls, to whom questionnaires were administered and the SEI index was examined in passing.

“This beneficial finding must be placed in the context of other effects of sun exposure,” it reads. the study, of which Dr. María Cruz Nazario, an epidemiologist from the Medical Sciences Campus, is a member.

Cancer of breast in Puerto Rico, according to the Central Cancer Registry in Puerto Rico, the island contributes an approximate of 1,766 new diagnoses in the year.

Genomic profile of breast cancer in Puerto Rico

The laboratories of Ponce Health Science University (PHSU) and Dr. Julie Dutil have carried out a genomic analysis of breast cancer and its ancestry in Puerto Rico. These studies have shown that the island has a diminished protection against the disease, since the majority of people have European and African genomes, only 11% have foreign genomes. The one that prevails is African ancestry, which is why the population is prone to developing triple negative cancers, those that have a difficult treatment.

Within this research, it was evidenced that the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes prevail in the Puerto Rican genome, when these genes are damaged, the chances of having breast cancer are 87% and a 44% chance of having ovarian cancer.

When BRCA1 genes have mutations, it is very likely that cancer that develops in the patient is much more aggressive, since they do not receive progesterone, estrogens and Her2.

Access the case here.