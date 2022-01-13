Stalker 2 is delayed until the end of the year and confirms a new date

April 28, 2022 was the date chosen for Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl to lead us to the post-apocalyptic and nuclear world of the video game. It will not be on that date, as GSC Game World has just published a statement in which they have reported that the title is delayed. And no, it won’t be several weeks, but seven months. If there are no more changes, the product will be ready next December 8, 2022.

“We have made the decision to postpone the release of Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl until December 8, 2022,” the statement begins. According to his words, they need that extra time to polish the gaming experience. After the case of cyberpunk 2077, few studios want to risk repeating a release like that of CD Projekt RED’s Poles.

A difficult but necessary decision

“These seven additional months of development are necessary to realize our vision and to achieve that the state of the game is desired,” they continue. “Stalker 2 is the largest project in GSC history, so requires a testing and polishing process”. “We are convinced that the development process has to be as long as necessary, especially in the case of this production.”

GSC has specified that this decision “It has not been easy”, but that they are doing everything in their power to offer players a product that lives up to expectations. “With more information, updates and streams on the way, we have an important and exciting year ahead of us. Thank you for your patience and understanding”.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl was mired in a recent controversy over NFTs, a plan that the studio eventually aborted after hearing the feedback of the players. The title is intended for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.

