Sony is still making PS4 in the absence of PlayStation 5

The actual PlayStation 5 out of stock It does not seem to be solved soon, and from Sony they have had to find solutions to meet the demand. Unfortunately, this contingency plan does not mean that getting a PS5 will be easier.

The Japanese company has decided increase the production of PlayStation 4, the previous generation machine, to relieve some pressure on PS5, according to the latest leaks. And it is that the stores with stock of PlayStation 5 in January 2022 are still very few, despite the end of the Christmas campaign.

Leaked data suggests that Sony I would have liked to stop manufacturing PS4 at the end of 2021 (or at least make fewer units), but now it would be informing its partners that it will need more previous generation consoles.

Given the lack of stock of PlayStation 5, Sony would have ordered 1 million extra PS4 by 2022, to supply the units of your last machine. Many buyers looking for a PS5 already have the old console, but in other cases they will settle for a PS4.

PlayStation 5 suffers lack of stock due to the crisis of the processors that affects the whole world since 2020. Especially the AMD Ryzen Zen 2 main chip with integrated graphics, a semi-custom design manufactured in the 7nm process by the Taiwanese company TSMC.

TSMC has the best processor technology today, and is unable to meet the demand of its many customers, including PlayStation, Xbox, Apple, AMD and many other major brands of smartphones, computers and other gadgets.

PS4 uses a semi-custom AMD chip based on the Jaguar architecture manufactured at 28nm, a much older process that is not as affected by the semiconductor crisis.

The lack of chips for PS5 may affect Sony more than expected, as the PlayStation VR2 virtual reality viewer is almost ready. Since it will require a next-gen console to use it, without enough PS5s on the market, its sales would suffer.

Many of the big PlayStation 5 games for 2022 will also be released on PS4, including God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West, although lack of stock is probably not the only reason. A smooth transition of generations is not so strange: PS3 was discontinued in 2017 after ten years on the market, and after having coexisted with PS4 since 2013.

In conclusion, the lack of stock of PlayStation 5 goes for a long time, and for most users buying the previous machine will not be a valid solution, since many of them already have it.

Via: Bloomberg