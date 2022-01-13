Sofía Vergara has the most flattering looks with jeans and covered

Sofia Vergara She is one of the actresses of the moment and we love to see what she wears, to get ideas to dress ideal for curvaceous women, like her. This time the jeans and the covered They will be the breaking point for this note and to see which are the most flattering according to the influencer.

Jeans Y covered is an infallible combination for winter because somehow the Jean is comfortable while the covered It shelters us and also allows us to convey elegance. Sofia Vergara shows us her looks based on these two garments. Don’t stop cloning them!

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker