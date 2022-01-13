Sofía Vergara has the most flattering looks with jeans and covered

Sofia Vergara She is one of the actresses of the moment and we love to see what she wears, to get ideas to dress ideal for curvaceous women, like her. This time the jeans and the covered They will be the breaking point for this note and to see which are the most flattering according to the influencer.

Jeans Y covered is an infallible combination for winter because somehow the Jean is comfortable while the covered It shelters us and also allows us to convey elegance. Sofia Vergara shows us her looks based on these two garments. Don’t stop cloning them!

Cropped jeans + plaid coat

Sofía Vergara chooses cropped jeans and this covered 2022 trend. Photo: Instagram.

Sofia Vergara He spent a few days before the holidays walking around Ireland and left us some very interesting looks. The actress chose a jeans cropped and wide leg along with a covered beige plaid that matched her military green slip top and yellow quilted bag.

The goddess added few but more than enough accessories with a gold choker and small gold earrings as well. This is a phenomenal look for a date outing or with friends.

Ripped jeans + beige capped

Ripped skinny jeans look perfect on curvy women like Sofia Vergara. Photo: Woman.

The jeans broken are a classic and we should all wear them or at least have one in our closet. Sofia Vergara choose some ripped skinny jeans together with a covered beige extra long, a white t-shirt, beige sandals and nude XXL bag.

Although this is a mid-season look because of the sandals, we can give it another twist by wearing white or beige sneakers or boots in any of the colors mentioned above.

Bootcut jeans + furry coat

Sofía Vergara chooses sneakers, jeans and a coat for winter. Photo: News Spain.

Sofia Vergara she loves beige and since she knows that it looks perfect on her, she chooses it again for her covered but this time furry, that is, a covered furry or fur. To be comfortable, choose a jeans bootcut that reveal part of her ankles and her white sneakers and leaves for the other garments that brown dominates, such as her blouse and her quilted bag.

Sofia Vergara she doesn’t let winter make her look bad but quite the opposite: choose the most flattering looks for this season together with jeans Y covered.