She is Riko shabata, Nicolas Cage’s fifth wife, whom he has been for 31 years

Riko Shabata and Nicolas Cage first appeared together in July 2021, when they attended the premiere of the movie ‘Pig’. Photo: Getty

Nicolas Cage is preparing, at 58 years old, who turned January 7, to become a father for the third time. The actor of tapes as The rock Y Arizona baby, who has two older children, Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16, will have a new baby with Riko Shabata, the 27-year-old Japanese, 31 years younger than him, whom he met in 2019, when he was filming the film in Kyoto. film Prisoners of Ghostland. Nicolas Kim Coppola, his real name, is used to living romances with very particular characteristics, and with Riko, his fifth wife, he was no exception, since not even the pandemic managed to postpone his plans to make her his wife. The actor stayed in Nevada while she traveled to Japan, and while there he made a video call that had the main purpose of proposing marriage. Riko accepted, although there was no engagement ring … for the moment, because the Californian managed to get his fiancee to have it: by courier service, I send her a ring of black gold and diamonds of the same tone, since that is the favorite color of his now wife. They were married on February 16 of last year, at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. In the ceremony they made vows Shinto, by the religion of the bride, and Catholics, by the faith of the groom.

His loves ´flash´

Before Riko, Nicolas Cage lived very particular love stories. He met Patricia Arquette in 1987, when she was 18 years old, and 8 hours after meeting her, he asked her to be his wife. She told him that to agree to go out with him she had to bring him an autograph from writer JD Salinger, a Tibetan wedding dress, and a black orchid. Cage, against all odds, and despite having, with the actress Christina Fulton, in 1990, his eldest son, Weston, fulfilled the strange request and managed to get the actress to marry him. They were together from April 8, 1995 to January 96, but they hid their breakup, which was official in May 2001. Nicolas Cage’s next wife was Lisa Marie, daughter of Elvis Presley, one of the interpreter’s idols. He proposed to her 10 days after meeting her on a birthday, and they were married on August 10, 2002. In their union, which lasted 107 days, they say that good humor prevailed. Their divorce became effective on May 16, 2004. Alice Kim became his third wife. The director and the former waitress were married on July 30, 2004, and in October of the following year they had their son Kal-El, named for his father’s great admiration for Superman. Nicolas and Kim were married until June 2016, and even today they have an excellent friendship, which cannot be said for Erika Koike, his fourth wife, whom he married in Las Vegas, in March 2019. Cage requested annulment 4 days later, as he claimed that he was not sober at the time of the marriage and, furthermore, she was unfaithful to him. In June he obtained a divorce.