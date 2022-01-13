Shawn Mendes premieres official video of song dedicated to Camila Cabello – NV Noticias

The 23-year-old Canadian singer, Shawn Mendez, on January 13, surprised all his fans by releasing the official music video for ‘It’ll Be Okay’, but that was not all, since minutes before, the singer-songwriter performed a live or live to give an introduction to the video clip.

It is reported that Shawn, returned to his native Toronto, Canada, to record ‘It’ll Be Okay’, and since the season of the year that predominates at this time is winter, it gives a more nostalgic touch to the song.

On the other hand, since the premiere of the song last December, fans have speculated that the song was written for his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello, since in the documentary ‘Wonderful’, revealed that all the songs he has written have been for her “My song comes on the radio or something and I’m like, ‘It’s all about you. All have always been about you. All the songs I’ve written’”, mentioned the Canadian.

It should be noted that the song was released two weeks after Shawn and Camila or as the fans called it Shawnmila, announced the end of their relationship through a statement published through their social networks, in which they mentioned that they would always love each other and continue their friendship.

the letter for ‘It’ll Be Okay’, matches perfectly with the relationship of Shawn and Camila, which was made public from the beginning and according to the singer, Shawn he was always in love with her since he was in the group Fifth Harmony and with the passing of the years, Camila she fell in love with him.

Therefore, they took a chance and began a relationship, which lasted two years and their red carpet appearances began to be seen more often and according to various reports, they passed the quarantine in Miami, but on November 17 they ended the relationship “We started out as best friends and we will continue to be best friends”, both included in the statement.

Source: Publimetro