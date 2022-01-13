Shaquille O’Neal sells his stake with the Kings

Shaquille O’Neal, who became a part owner of the Sacramento Kings in 2013, announced on social media Wednesday that he has officially sold his stake in the NBA club.

O’Neal, 49, who retired from the NBA in 2011 and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, posted on his official Twitter page that to pursue a business interest in the world of sports betting , had to leave the Reyes.

“As a result of a new business endeavor, NBA rules required me to sell my stake in the Sacramento Kings. I want to thank the fans, the city of Sacramento, Vivek Ranadive, and the entire Kings organization for our great association. I loved owning a forward-thinking organization and hope to return one day, “O’Neal tweeted. “I was fortunate that Arctos helped me with this transaction. I am confident that they will be a great partner for Vivek, the Kings and the NBA in the future.”

“Until we meet again …”

According to the Sports Business Journal, O’Neal will appear in WynnBet ad campaigns and as the face of a new free prediction game “ShaqPot” sponsored by the sports book.

In addition to appearing in television, print and digital promotions, the Sports Business Journal also reported that O’Neal will appear on WynnBet-sponsored podcasts produced at a Las Vegas casino.

In an August interview with Complex.com, O’Neal praised his perspectives with WynnBet, especially as sports betting gains a stronger presence across all media.

“We believe that WynnBet is going to be the next big player in the sports betting and gambling space. And I like challenges,” he told Complex. “I’m interested in good business. I’m interested in helping people, making people smile and I thought this was a great opportunity to enter this space.”

The four-time NBA champion made the announcement one night when one of his former clubs, the Los Angeles Lakers, faced the Kings in Sacramento.

The Kings entered Wednesday’s game 16-27, tied for 12th in the Western Conference with the New Orleans Pelicans.