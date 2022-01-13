“Shamelessly sentimental”: the film about the jump to adulthood that brings together George Clooney, Ben Affleck and Christopher Lloyd

“Don’t expect your father to save you. And don’t play sports. That’s all I have to say”. It is the heart of the first solo conversation between JR (Daniel Ranieri) and his Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck) after the little boy moves in with his grandparents (Christopher Lloyd, Sondra James) with his mom (Lily Rabe). ) as a result of their economic problems. Once he’s identified that he’s not good at anything that involves physical activity, he encourages him to focus on what he likes. In your case, devour all the books you have available.

The talk lays the foundation for The tender bar (already on Amazon Prime Video) and the relationship between both characters. JR (played in his most adult stage by Tye Sheridan) will shape his dreams under the wise advice of his uncle, a bartender who welcomes all kinds of characters in the place he serves. His figure will largely make up for the absence of his father (Max Martini), a New York DJ known as The Voice who abandoned him and his mother early and today only appears in their daily lives through the radio.

Based on novelist and journalist JR Moehringer’s 2005 book based on his own life (the same author who wrote the bestselling Open: Memories alongside former tennis player Andre Agassi), the film embodies one of the most sober efforts of George Clooney’s directorial career. After having recently investigated –and with lukewarm results– the black comedy (suburban) and in science fiction (Midnight sky), his eighth film behind the scenes looks like a more modest foray aimed at raising awareness with a story that adjusts its pieces in their right places.

“The essence of the critical response has been that The tender bar follow a beaten path. It’s fine, but is that a sin? ”, The New Yorker magazine defended her. “It’s the firmness of the wheel that counts, and Clooney sets a careful but calm pace.”

As he himself has stated, it is one of the most personal films of his career. Clooney grew up in Kentucky with two father figures present, but in 1973, where the story begins, he was the same age as the protagonist. “Music and smells can really take you back in time. When I read the script, the first thing I did was go to the music. He took songs from that time; it really helps you remember where you were and how you thought.” In this case the selection includes radar love, from Golden Earring; modern-life, from Devo, and do it again, by Steely Dan, plus input from Chic and Paul Simon.

BEN AFFLECK and TYE SHERIDAN star in TENDER BAR Photo: CLAIRE FOLGER © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

The next thing was to go after one of his best creative partners, Ben Affleck. The pair won the Oscar for Best Picture for argus in 2013 and since then they had not agreed on a new project. The actor of Lost she found herself with a kind of role she rarely gets the chance to play, as well as a part that struck a chord with her. His father worked in bars for a time and he had to go visit him sometimes with his brother Casey.

“I understand and have an idea about the title of (Moehringer’s) memoir, and the movie is meant to be a bit of a paradox at first glance,” Affleck said at the film’s premiere. “How could this shocking, warm and nurturing environment exist in a bar? But I had a sense of that as a kid, and I totally connected with it, especially with my dad, in that safe space. There was a world of people there. I had a community with people to talk to and who supported you.”

His role as Uncle Charlie from The bar tender He had him among the nominees for the Golden Globes that were delivered this Sunday, and yesterday he was announced among the quintet that aspires to the award for Best Supporting Actor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. “Affleck makes him one of the most memorable characters of the year”, sentenced Variety, adding that “now that he has reached middle age, he is able to bring a new depth to his performances”. His first Oscar nomination as an actor – he won Best Original Screenplay for in search of destiny in 1998 and 15 years later he obtained the argus– could be on its way.

There is at least one point that seems to get lost in the jump from book to screen. Moehringer’s work, notes The New York Times, “is responsible for highlighting the good, bad and ugly parts of life on a bar stool, even if it is not specifically about alcoholism.” “Apart from JR’s father, no one in the film seems to have a drinking problem, despite spending all their free time in a bar,” he warns.

Although it has aroused a rather mixed reception from critics, media such as the Chicago Sun-Times rescue its successes. “The tender bar is unabashedly sentimental – it’s one of those writers’ movies told from the writer’s point of view that romanticizes all things writing – but Clooney’s confident direction and perfect attention to the ’70s and ’80s era, combined with the warm and close performances create the classic comfort movie formula”, he concludes.