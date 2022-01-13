Selena Gomez explains the meaning behind the tattoo in honor of her friendship with Cara Delevingne (VIDEO)

It is always exciting to see how some of our favorite celebrities share a friendship relationship, just as they do. Cara delevingne Y Selena Gomez, who recently immortalized their affection with a tattoo on the singer’s body.

Through their social networks, Selena Gomez has presumed that a new tattoo on his body, specifically on the nape of his neck.

Related news

The design is about a rose painted in the way of emulating a watercolor, which has a few touches of black ink dripping inside. The size and colors are quite striking, and its meaning is extremely special, as it is a gesture of friendship with Cara delevingne.

The tattoo that immortalized the friendship of Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne

In a recent interview for the ‘Live Kelly and Ryan’ show, Selena Gomez spoke about his participation in the film ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’, his experience working in the series ‘Only Murders In The Building’ and the deep meaning of his new tattoo.

Related news

The presenters began by praising the appearance of the flower that she wears on the front of her neck and the artist responded by explaining the reason why she did it: “Thank you very much, you know, it means a couple of different things but, me and Cara, one of my best friends … I’ve known her since I was 16 years old and she calls me ‘Rosebud’ (rosebud in Spanish), it’s a nickname and I always wanted to get a rose tattooed, now I have one and I love it. “

In addition, Selena Gomez reiterated that it is something he usually does with his most significant relatives and loved ones: “I have, in fact, several tattoos with people who honestly left a significant mark on my life … So it has been with Julia Michaels, my mother and my best friends.

Finally, he revealed the name of his trusted tattoo artist: “I’m going to Bang Bang here in New York, actually,” a studio owned by ink artist Keith McCurdy, who has worked with other great celebrities.







What do you think about the tattoo what was done Selena Gomez in honor of his friendship with Cara delevingne? Leave us your comments and remember to follow us on our social networks for more information on your favorite artists.