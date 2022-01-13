Scientists Find Millipede Fossil The Size Of A Car

Rory morrow Meteored United Kingdom Yesterday 4 min

Howick Beach, where the millipede specimen was found

A chance find in a Northumberland beach in England, It has led to the discovery of the largest millipede to ever walk the Earth. Identified from fossilized remains, the giant arthropod would have measured around 2.6 meters in length.

The specimen was found in 2018, hidden inside a sandstone block that fell on the beach of Howick bay. The rock revealed a fragment of the millipede’s exoskeleton, which was 75 cm long and 55 cm wide.. From this, the scientists were able to estimate the size of the animal, which they say would have weighed about 50 kg.

The discovery of the fossil was a “total fluke,” said Dr. Neil Davies, a geologist in the Department of Earth Sciences at the University of Cambridge.

“The way the rock fell, it opened and perfectly exposed the fossil, which one of our former PhD students saw as he passed by,” he added.

Queen of millipedes



The identified millipede belongs to the genus Arthropleura, an extinct group of ancient millipedes that walked the Earth during the Carboniferous period, does between 359 million and 299 million years. Despite the fact that scientists already knew about it, the true size of these giants had not been confirmed until now.

When Arthropleura was alive, it would have been one of the largest land animals on the planet, with few, if any, predators. It is unclear whether Arthropleura was a herbivore or an active predator, as the absence of a head in all fossil specimens found so far makes it difficult to determine how the creature could have eaten.

“Finding these giant millipede fossils is rare, because once they die their bodies tend to disarticulate, so the fossil is likely a molted shell that the animal shed as it grew,” Davies said. “We have not yet found a fossilized head, so it is difficult to know everything about them.”

An impression of how Arthropleura might have been

It is also unclear how many legs Arthropleura had. It is believed that the most complete specimens had 32 segments on their bodies, but it is not known whether they had a pair of legs each segment or a pair of legs every two segments.

Only three specimens of the millipede have been found so far, and this latest example will be on display at the Sedgwick Museum in Cambridge next year.

It is believed that Arthropleura was able to reach such a gigantic size due to the high oxygen level in the atmosphere at the time he was alive. Other ancient arthropods, such as the ancestors of modern dragonflies, were also able to reach incredible sizes for this reason, although none reached the scale of Arthropleura.

By comparison, modern millipedes and insects are much more limited in size, since the lower concentration of oxygen in the atmosphere reduces its growth due to its dependence on simple forms of respiration, such as diffusion.