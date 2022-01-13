Samsung postpones the presentation of its new processor a month after the launch of the Galaxy S22

Something strange is happening with the Exynos 2200. Samsung was supposed to present its next-generation chip this Tuesday, but the event was canceled at the last minute. So at the last minute that the company did not even notify of its cancellation. The event just didn’t happen.

In a statement posted on wednesday According to the Korean press, a Samsung spokesperson tried to calm the waters: “We plan to introduce the new application processor at the time of the launch of a new Samsung smartphone,” he said. He added: “There are no issues with application processor throughput or performance.”

As far as we know, the Exynos 2200 was going to be a turning point in Samsung’s line of systems on a chip. The first with AMD RDNA 2 architecture graphics processor, such as Samsung itself confirmed in a deleted tweet. A promising alternative to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

But things started to go wrong recently. The well-known Chinese filter Ice universe posted on his Twitter account that the new Exynos had been delayed, just as the Exynos 1100 was canceled in November. Hours later, the Korean leaker Dohyun kim tweeted that the Exynos 2200 was down for the count and that the Galaxy S22 series would carry Snapdragon chips around the world (typically, the Galaxy S only use Qualcomm processors in the United States, China, and South Korea).

One possible explanation for this mess is that Ice Universe published on your Weibo account. Apparently Samsung and AMD are having overheating issues with the Exynos 2200 GPU. The target frequency for the graphics would be 1.9 GHz, but they would only be achieving reasonable thermal performances at 1.29 GHz, which would have resulted in some internal disputes.

Whether or not it is a graphics problem, there is definitely something weird going on in Samsung’s semiconductor production lines. The Exynos 2200 was expected to be Samsung’s first 4nm LPP node chip.

Most surprising of all, new Galaxy S22 expected early next month (rumored February 8). What processor will include the new flagship by Samsung ? Do you S and the manufacturer will be forced to lower the performance of the graphic so the phone does not overheat ? We will soon get rid of doubts, but Samsung is optimistic.