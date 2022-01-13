Salma Hayek and Eugenio Derbez stand out among colossi when being nominated for the SAG

Excited, although without great expectations, this is how Eugenio Derbez received yesterday the surprise of the nomination of the cast of CODA: Signs of the Heart to the awards of the Actors Guild of America (SAG, for its acronym in English), which were announced yesterday.

The cast of the film about a family of the deaf will compete in the category of Best Ensemble in Cinema against their peers from Belfast, No Mires Arriba, Rey Richard: Una Familia Ganadora and La Casa Gucci, where another Mexican, Salma Hayek, is also considered.

In an interview, Derbez commented that the news was surprising, and that it touched him while he got on a plane from Mexico to Los Angeles.

“I was on the plane about to take off when they sent me the message, it was great news to start the day, just now that I landed I began to see all the chat of the cast that we have, they were very excited sending videos, screenshoots of people who has congratulated. Everyone is very happy, ”the actor shared by phone.

Eugenio Derbez is nominated along with the cast of the film “Coda”. (Reform Agency)

What he values ​​most is that it is his own peers who recognize him with this nomination, in which Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo are also considered.

“The fact that they are the actors themselves gives it a greater weight, it is not the same that a different union or some association nominates you, which is always appreciated, of course, that the colleagues themselves do it.

“And more in such a competitive industry … it has double value. They are the ones who judge your work, the ones who know where there can be more carnita to play a role. So I celebrate and appreciate it, “added Derbez.

“Any nomination is always a surprise, sometimes you hope that a movie will do well, and it doesn’t happen. It’s always subjective, that’s why I don’t like nailing myself. But CODA since the Sundance Festival has done well, it was a big surprise then and it has not stopped giving us good news ”. Eugenio Derbez, Actor

In the film, released last year in Mexico and which has just debuted on the Amazon Prime Video platform, the Mexican plays music teacher Bernardo Villalobos, a man who has had to overcome himself in life, who studied at Berklee and now it’s time to help a talented young woman with difficulties at home, where her parents and brother are deaf and she acts as their translator.

“In this age where we talk so much about inclusion and diversity, what better cast than real deaf actors, and a Latino, a Mexican with a role that has nothing to do with that. He is the teacher, his nationality does not matter, it is not a story of immigrants … It breaks stereotypes a lot, “he stressed.

Derbez knows that winning the SAG award will not be easy, as he faces acting giants such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Judi Dench, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Salma and Will Smith.

“I was just looking at the list of actors and it is very competitive, very strong. But it is an honor that we are two Mexicans there, “he stressed.

On his Instagram account, Hayek also celebrated the nomination.

“Congratulations to @ladygaga and @jaredleto for their nominations for the SAG awards who also nominated the entire cast,” wrote the woman from Veracruz, who in the film plays a seer.

Jared Leto, Florence Andrews, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga and Al Pacino in a scene from House of Gucci. (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc./Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures)

The SAG Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 27, if the pandemic allows it, in person in Los Angeles.

The productions with the most nominations were La Casa Gucci and El Poder del Perro, with three each; Furthermore, in the television branch, Ted Lasso and Succession stand out, with five each.

Also of note is last year’s most popular series, The Squid Game, which garnered four nominations, including Best Dramatic Series.