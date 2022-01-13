Salma Hayek and Eugenio Derbez celebrated their nomination for the 2022 SAG Awards

Eugenio Derbez and Salma Hayek (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

During the morning of this Thursday, January 13, the list of nominees for the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) 2022. Among those considered to receive the award in their respective categories were great luminaries and the Latin representation was not far behind, since Salma Hayek Y Eugenio Derbez, will compete for thebest cast”.

In recent years, many Latin American artists have sought to find a place within the US film industry and only a few have managed to build a solid career. Such is the case of Salma Hayek, the native of Veracruz, Mexico who has delighted everyone with her spectacular performances since Frida until The Eternals Y House of Gucci, being this last film for which he is nominated for the SAG.

After learning of the achievement that reached the mysterious story inspired by the murder of Maurizio gucci, the interpreter turned to her Instagram account to congratulate the entire work team that made up the production of the film, which was released in 2021. In addition, Salma Hayek made a special mention for Lady Gaga Y Jared Leto, who are also individually nominated.

“Congratulations to Lady Gaga and Jared Leto on their SAG Award nominations, who also nominated the entire cast for the ‘Best Cast’ award,” he wrote in his post and included a couple of pictures where he appeared alongside his aforementioned partners.

Salma Hayek’s post was filled with messages of love, affection and good wishes from her little more than 20,000 followers, who sent her the best vibes so that she can receive recognition together with the entire team of House of Gucci.

Eugenio Derbez He is considered one of the most recognized actors in Mexico for his comedy shows and movies. A few years ago he decided to promote his artistic career outside the country with projects far from his iconic characters, since previously he had already lent his voice to some dubbing roles such as Sherk’s “Donkey”, “Snowball”, beloved rabbit of the secret life of pets Y the grich.

He also starred Man Overboard!, How to be a Latin Lover, No Returns and actually, CODA. The film directed by sian heder It was released in 2021 without much expectation, but little by little it gained recognition from critics and the general public for the inspiring story it tells.

Without going into details about the film that is already available on Amazon Prime Video, it should be noted that it is also nominated for the SAG awards in the “Best Cast” category. The creator of XHDBZ granted a brief interview for the morning Today, where he said he was happy for the consideration and assured that CODA has great potential.

“It will always be a surprise, I never expect anything, you do your job the best you can. I think it is a beautiful film that still has a lot to give, the film has many possibilities in many areas, not only with me, but as the direction, the film itself, actors who are deaf in real life, it is a very inclusive film ”, he declared.

Additionally, Eugenio expressed a thank you to the Screen Actors Guild Awards for the nomination on his Instagram stories. “What a pleasant surprise I had this morning. Thanks to SAG for this incredible honor. Congratulations to my co-stars from CODA”, he wrote about an image.

The SAG 2022 awards ceremony will take place on February 27 and Lady Gaga, Will Smith, Nicole Kidman, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Aniston, Brian Cox, Elle Fanning, among others, are also nominated.

