Sale of Banamex would change the map of the Mexican financial system

The sale of Banamex by the American Citigroup, announced on Tuesday, would change the map of the Mexican financial system, this, if any of the institutions that make up the so-called group of the seven largest (G7), kept this franchise.

Although the process, as has been said, would take months to complete, specialists have already considered some names, including financial groups such as Banorte, Santander, HSBC, Inbursa and Scotiabank.

None of these have made a statement in this regard, however, areas of economic studies of institutions such as BofA Securities and Credit Suisse, have identified them as potential buyers. In the case of BBVA, although its executives have said on other occasions that they would be interested in continuing its growth in the country, specialists see it more difficult due to a concentration issue.

“Although (Citibanamex) has been losing market share in recent years, we believe that the franchise could attract the interest of many potential stakeholders with operations in Mexico, including Banorte, Santander, Scotiabank and Inbursa, who could see this as an opportunity. unique to cement its position among the market leaders ”, mentions an analysis by BofA Securities.

This institution estimates that the Citibanamex franchise could have a value of between 12,500 and 15,500 million dollars.

Credit Suisse agrees that, given the current market structure, most G7 banks would be potential contenders for Banamex’s assets.

Both institutions find it more difficult for BBVA to be able to buy Banamex, given that today it already has a quarter of the market.

“The concentration would seem more moderate with a possible acquisition of Banorte or Santander, with higher market shares after the transaction, but still below or largely in line with BBVA’s independent market shares,” Credit Suisse refers

“The concentration would seem even less worrisome in the case of an acquisition by HSBC or Inbursa.”

So it would be

Today, according to the most recent information from the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV), as of September 2021, Grupo Financiero BBVA leads the market with 2.8 trillion pesos in assets, representing 24.5% of the total.

This is followed by Grupo Financiero Banorte with 1.8 billion pesos and 15.8% of the total; Santander with 1.6 billion and 14.6%; Banamex with 1.5 billion and 13.5%; HSBC with 741,360 million and 6.5%; Scotiabank with 643,494 million and 5.6%, and Inbursa with 563,723 million pesos and represent 4.9% of the total.

The financial groups Banorte and Santander are the ones that would fight the most in the Top 10 of the system if they took over the assets of Banamex.

In the event that Banorte bought Banamex, its assets would total 3.3 trillion pesos, almost 30% of the total system. In this case, BBVA would be in second place.

If Santander were to acquire the Citi franchise, it would add 3.2 trillion pesos in assets, 28% of the total. Here too BBVA would be in second place.

And on the assumption that HSBC was the buyer, its assets would total 2.2 trillion pesos, 20% of the total; with Scotiabank they would reach 2.1 billion and 19%; and with Inbursa the 2.1 billion, 18.4% of the total.

Banco Azteca raises its hand

Who has already expressed interest in the purchase of Banamex is the businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of Banco Azteca, who asked that the possibility be analyzed.

This bank was in ninth place in the multiple banking sector, with assets of 255.5 billion pesos, 2.18% of the total. In case of acquiring the Citibanamex franchise, it would be around 1.8 billion in assets and 15.6% of the total.

They also see interest from other global entities

The Bank of America report estimates that there may also be interest from other international banks, which could see the sale of Banamex as a unique opportunity to enter the attractive Mexican market on a considerable scale.

“Although we expect the appetite of Brazilian banks to be lukewarm, given their relatively limited international experience and the lack of cross-border synergies in retail banking,” the document can read.

Meanwhile Credit Suisse asserts that given the importance of the asset and the opportunity to potentially seize control of one of Mexico’s largest retail operations, it would not be surprising to see Brazilians Itaú Unibanco as a potential competitor, and perhaps even Bradesco. .

“However, we believe that banks already operating in Mexico are much more likely considering the significant opportunities for cost synergies, not to mention the higher income tax regime of Brazilian banks,” he points out.

