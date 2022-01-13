SAG Awards 2022: Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominees

Javier Bardem, Ariana DeBose and Oscar Isaac are among the nominees in the 28th edition of The 2022 Hollywood Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) for their interpretations in “Being the Ricardos”, “West side story” and “Scenes of marriage”, respectively.

The Spanish Javier Bardem thus opts for the award of Best Leading Actor for His Role in “Being the Ricardos”, and will compete with Benedict Cumberbatch (“The power of the dog”), Andrew Garfield (“Tick, tick … Boom!”), Will Smith (“King Richard”) and Denzel Washington (“The tragedy of Macbeth”) in an installment that – subject to the pandemic– is scheduled for February 27.

READ: “The power of the dog” and “Love without barriers” won the Golden Globes

“Being the Ricardos”by Aaron Sorkin tells the story of the pioneering television performer Lucille Ball, Nicole Kidman in the film, and his relationship in crisis with her husband Desi Armaz, who has interpreted Javier Bardem.

The Hispanic actress, singer and dancer Ariana DeBose is among those chosen to win the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Supporting Actress after his interpretation of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”; the adaptation of the famous musical from 1957 that already triumphed last Sunday in the controversial edition of the Golden Globes 2022.