SAG Awards 2022: Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominees
Los Angeles (USA).
Javier Bardem, Ariana DeBose and Oscar Isaac are among the nominees in the 28th edition of The 2022 Hollywood Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) for their interpretations in “Being the Ricardos”, “West side story” and “Scenes of marriage”, respectively.
The Spanish Javier Bardem thus opts for the award of Best Leading Actor for His Role in “Being the Ricardos”, and will compete with Benedict Cumberbatch (“The power of the dog”), Andrew Garfield (“Tick, tick … Boom!”), Will Smith (“King Richard”) and Denzel Washington (“The tragedy of Macbeth”) in an installment that – subject to the pandemic– is scheduled for February 27.
“Being the Ricardos”by Aaron Sorkin tells the story of the pioneering television performer Lucille Ball, Nicole Kidman in the film, and his relationship in crisis with her husband Desi Armaz, who has interpreted Javier Bardem.
The Hispanic actress, singer and dancer Ariana DeBose is among those chosen to win the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Supporting Actress after his interpretation of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”; the adaptation of the famous musical from 1957 that already triumphed last Sunday in the controversial edition of the Golden Globes 2022.
Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”), Cate Blanchett (“Nightmare Alley”), Kirsten Dunst (“The power of the dog”) and Ruth Negga (“Passing”) make up the rest of the nominees for the category of Best Supporting Actress.
Among the nominees for the category of best leading actor in a television series or limited series (miniseries) is the Guatemalan Oscar Isaac for his leading role in “Scenes from a marriage”.
The rest of the performers who aspire to win the award in this category are: Murray Bartlett (“The white lotus”), Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”), Ewan McGregor (“Halston”) and Evan Peters (“Mare of Easttown” ).
For second consecutive Year, Nominations for the Hollywood Screen Actors Guild Awards (Screen Actor Guild Awards) were held virtually on the Instagram account of this association, which still has more than 124,000 fellow professionals with the right to vote, and which on this occasion was presented by singer Vanessa Hudgens and also Hispanic actress Rosario Dawson.
Some prizes that will have as Best Leading Actress Jessica Chastain for “The eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, “The lost daughter”; Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”; Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”; Y Nicole Kidman “Being the Ricardos”.
LIMITED LATIN ACCENT
These awards, which recognize the best performances of the small and big screen, have not considered other roles that had options for nomination as meritorious, such as that of Penélope Cruz representing Janis in Pedro Almodóvar’s “Parallel Mothers”.
The film and the role of Cruz left empty-handed last Sunday at the gala of the 2022 Golden Globes.
Nevertheless, Penelope Cruz was made with the Best Actress award at the National Critics Society Award.
The Latin transgender actress Michaela Jaé (MJ) Rodríguez also had nomination possibilities for his role in the series “POSE”.
Just like Rachel Zegler, who with 20 years won the Golden Globe for Best Actress for her lead role as María in “West Side Story”; or the Puerto Rican Rita Moreno for her performance as Valentina in the same play.