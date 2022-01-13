SAG Award Nominations Slights, Surprises: Gaga, Stewart & More

Nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards arrived Wednesday morning, news that could be seen as the start of this year’s awards season, as long as you weren’t following the Golden Globes Twitter account. Sunday night. (If you were reading that storm of wacky tweets, you’d know that Kenneth Branagh has “things to write”, what are needed 43 muscles to smile and that, leaving aside the tragic romance, the supposed “West Side Story” laugh has the “cure for what ails you.” That last tweet was, as you can guess, eventually removed).

So, okay, let’s just say awards season really starts now. The SAG Award nominations, voted on by two randomly selected panels of 2,500 SAG-AFTRA members (one for film and one for television), provide a reliable indication of how the Oscars’ acting careers will take shape.

And the honors themselves often mirror the Academy Awards, though Oscar voters last year went their own way in the lead acting categories, casting Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) and Anthony Hopkins (“The Father ”) on SAG Award winner“ Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom ”duo of Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman.

On the television side, the notion that one’s awards future is “up” or “down” is less central to the SAG discussion: the Emmy Awards schedule, still adjusted to the rhythm of the year of television broadcasting does not follow the Oscars circuit. momentum building pace. Still, with the Golden Globes under a cloud this year, the SAG Awards are the first time that Fall 2021 titles have been eligible for consideration for

Unfortunately, beyond Netflix’s viral giant “Squid Game,” the first non-English language series to win a choral cast award, and actors Jung Ho-Yeon and Lee Jung-Jae, the first individual artists to be nominated for a non-English language. Television roles: this year’s harvest followed tradition, although not always tasteful.

Who is exercising those 43 smiling muscles this morning? And who is going to go back to bed? We’ll see.

ABOVE: “House of Gucci”

Do actor voters award an all-star cast of Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, and Salma Hayek? you do not say. The film’s walkthrough, an ensemble nod and individual nominations for its biggest stage chewers, Gaga and Leto, qualifies as something of a surprise for the critically-criticized drama.

BELOW: “The Power of the Dog”

Individual nods to Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Check, check and check. Play the banjos. But the lack of an assent of the whole dents the best movie possibilities of Jane Campion’s astonishing western-thriller.

ABOVE: “Don’t Look Up”

The critics scorched. Adam McKay’s expansive environmental disaster charade, but found an audience on Netflix over the holidays. The A-list cast, which includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep, garnered no individual honors, but their collective potency proved irresistible even if the film largely wastes their talents.

BELOW: “West Side Story”

No one dances in the streets after voters rejected the updated version of Steven Spielberg’s classic musical, recognizing only Ariana DeBose for her turn of support. It is the latest disappointment for a film that has failed to capture the public’s attention.

ABOVE: “Belfast”

Kenneth Branagh’s personal coming-of-age story garnered nominations for a motion picture ensemble and an individual honor for Caitriona Balfe. We thought Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds would also have appeared as supporting actors, but voters couldn’t resist picking a couple of big names: Bradley Cooper, for his brief role in “Licorice Pizza” and Ben Affleck’s bartender mentor in “ The Barra Tierna ”.

BELOW: “Spencer”

We weren’t expecting much love for Pablo Larraín’s on-camera horror version of Princess Diana’s life, but to ignore Kristen Stewart’s lead performance? That’s as cold as a royal family Christmas Eve dinner.

ABOVE: “King Richard”

The family sports drama garnered an ensemble nomination, in addition to the long-awaited individual honor for Oscar favorite Will Smith. Ignoring her co-star, the great Aunjanue Ellis, was unfortunate. Otherwise a good outlet.

ABOVE: “CODA”

Siân Heder’s sweet story of the coming of age of a son of deaf adults premiered at Sundance a year ago, and since then it has won hearts and minds and produced torrents of tears. Her cast, made up mostly of deaf actors, is an ace, and her performance here will keep her on the radar of Oscar voters.

BELOW: “Being the Ricardos”

Voters loved Lucy and rewarded Nicole Kidman for her portrayal of Lucille Ball. And they couldn’t resist Javier Bardem’s version of Desi Arnaz. But SAG voters withheld an ensemble nomination for Aaron Sorkin’s artificial drama. For Sorkin, they probably have some “explaining to do.”

And on the television side …

ABOVE: “The Morning Show”

This is less of a surprise than an audible sigh. With nominations for Billy Crudup, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and the ensemble, SAG went to great lengths in season 2 of Apple’s occasionally entertaining, always chaotic drama about #MeToo, the COVID-19 pandemic, racism, the media, the murmurings in the workplace and just about any other strand of spaghetti you might throw at the wall. I’m not ready to call for a boycott, but when it comes to the exclusion of, say, “Pose” (see below), rewarding megawatt stars for an in-between season is definitely … a choice.

DOWN: “Pose”

The final season of FX’s sublime queer melodrama, set in the New York ballroom scene during the AIDS crisis, earned star Michelle Jae Rodriguez a well-deserved Emmy nomination and, most recently, a Golden Globe. In season 1, Billy Porter won an Emmy for his portrayal of the silver-tongued emcee Pray Tell. But you wouldn’t know that “Pose” ended, or even started, when scanning the SAG nominations. Never one landed alone. Consider the decision not to rectify that this year you missed a great opportunity.

ABOVE: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Colleague nominee and versatile icon Jennifer Coolidge garnered all of the awards’ attention for Mike White’s animated limited series about the (horrible) guests at a luxurious Hawaiian resort, so it’s exciting to see Bartlett (“Looking,” “Tales of the City ”) recognized for his thorny, manic, and no-look-alike acting as the crumbling manager of said resort. The star of the two most unforgettable TV scenes involving cigarette butts in 2021 deserves recognition!

BELOW: Hailee Steinfeld, “Dickinson” and “Hawkeye”

I can’t exactly say that I’m surprised by Steinfeld’s omission from the comedy series roster, especially with the certain nominations for “Hacks” and “Ted Lasso” Emmy champions Jean Smart and Hannah Waddingham, who are eating two out of five spaces, but I’m disappointed. That Steinfeld’s brilliant and expressive performances enliven both a hilarious family situation comedy about a lonely 19th-century poet and an ironic metafiction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the height of acting prowess, and it’s a particular shame that “Dickinson,” which concluded last month, see their opportunities for award recognition diminish.

ABOVE: “Yellowstone”

“’The Sopranos’ with Horses,” as presenter Rosario Dawson called it, received its first major award nomination this morning by moving to the drama ensemble category alongside “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Morning Show,” “Squid. Game ”and” Succession. ” It can be remembered as a crossover moment for the popular Kevin Costner-directed Paramount Network series, which has been building momentum for four seasons: Look out for Emmys.

BELOW: “Insecure”

It is not just “Pose”. With the exception of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in “Genius,” no African-American or Latino person garnered SAG nominations on television on Wednesday, and the vast majority of nominated series feature wholly or mostly white casts. No example crystallizes the problem more acutely than “Insecure,” which just completed its acclaimed final season in December and features at least three standout comedic performances in its cast: Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji and Natasha Rothwell. As the ladies of HBO’s groundbreaking comedy would say: make it better.

