RTVE resolves all doubts about the Benidorm Fest

RTVE has revealed this Thursday new details of the Benidorm Fest, whose celebration will take place the last week of January. Given the rumors and doubts generated by aspects such as the distribution of tickets or the venue’s capacity, the public broadcaster has summoned the press to clarify these issues point by point and reveal unknown news.

The head of the Spanish Delegation in the Eurovision Song Contest, Eve Mora, and the director of Communication of RTVE, Maria Eizaguirre, have broken down the planning of rehearsals and press conferences for the week of the event. “It will have a mechanic very similar to that of Eurovision,” Mora anticipates.

Thus, there will be press conferences after each semi-final, as well as one prior to the grand finale and another afterward with the winner or winners. The press will be able to access all rehearsals, except for the one on Monday, January 24, which will take place behind closed doors and will be the artists’ first contact with the stage.

The two semifinals will be broadcast around 10:40 p.m. (January 26 and 27), while the final on Saturday 29 will begin from 10:10 p.m.. For its part, rehearsals will take place at 3:00 p.m. on days when there is no gala and at 5:00 p.m. on other days.

Stage

For the first time, RTVE has given details about what the stage will be like on which the 14 artists of the Benidorm Fest will be able to be seen defending their staging. It will be a double stage with hexagonal shape: that of the performances and a second with the presenters, the jury and the green room. The audience will be in the middle of both sets. The audience will be in the middle

Among the technologies that the stage will feature, the robotic columns that make up a triple screen with rotating modules, thus allowing mobility and versatility for staging.

the capacity

One of the issues that has generated the most uncertainty is the number of attendees that the Benidorm Fest may have. In that sense, Eizaguirre has insisted that “all security tests are being carried out, fire station, etc. You have to look at many things before making the final decision.”

Although at first there was talk of about 1,000 people, now that number will be reduced in order to comply with all protocols. In any case, RTVE summons next week to know the final capacity.

“We did not want to create false expectations about the number of people who would be able to be inside. We did not want to give tickets and then have to withdraw them,” adds the Director of Communication. “We are the first interested in making it full and everyone happy, but we cannot put that desire before safety and health measures,” concludes.

The distribution of tickets

There are many rumors about the distribution of tickets to access the semifinals and the final of the Benidorm Fest at the Palau municipal L’Illa in Benidorm. Therefore, this Thursday the public entity has clarified that there will be a number of entries that can be purchased for free through the entrance portal.com. The rest of the tickets will be shared between RTVE, the Generalitat Valenciana, the Benidorm City Council and a company hired by Boomerang.

“Let’s supervise that ticket distribution. We are very interested in eurofans being able to participate in this party. We will try to do our best,” says Eizaguirre.

The chain has denied that it will require attendance at the three galas in order to be in the contest as an audience. “We would like to be able to say much more, but we ask you for a little prudence and understanding. Sometimes things are not exactly as we would like them to be,” says Eva Mora.

The judge

The result of the semifinals and the grand final of the Benidorm Fest will be established by 50% of the votes of the jury (national and international) and the public (televoting + demographic sample).

Regarding the choice of the five members of the professional jury, Mora assures that RTVE is following “the criteria of the UER: that they be independent professionals in the sector“.

Regarding the demographic jury, the selection of the sample has been entrusted to Ipsos, the company that already performs this task at the Sanremo Festival in Italy. Said sample will be divided between men and women, in turn classified in ages from 18 to 44 years and from 45 onwards.

“430 people have been chosen, but it will be made up of 350, the rest are reservations. The only requirement, in addition to age and gender, is that it does not reject Spanish music. We also ask about your relationship with the festival, but it is complementary information, not obligatory”, explains Eizaguirre.

The order of performances

One of the most anticipated moments of this press conference was the official announcement of the semifinal awarded to each artist and their order of performance at the Benidorm Fest.

Luna Ki will be in charge of opening the first semifinal with her theme I’m going to die, while Chanel and her SloMo will close the performances on that Wednesday, January 26. In the case of the second semi-final, Xeinn will open with Echo and will close Sara Deop with make you say.

The criterion for this cast has been the show: “The stagings have been taken into account, assembly and disassembly, also the rhythm and fitting in with the guest artists”, says Eva Mora.

As for plan B in the event that any of the participants cannot be on stage due to Covid-19, the chain has revealed that the first rehearsal of the performance will be broadcast. In the event that this essay could not be carried out, the video clip of the theme will be used. As a last option, if none of these options is possible, using the song with a photomontage is considered. “These are decisions that we have to make hastily,” says the Head of Delegation.

Finally, RTVE has referred to the effort to try to capture an audience and for the Benidorm Fest to be a competitive program. “You make a program for people to see, but the main thing is that what comes out is well done”, explains Eizaguirre. “We want to win and be competitive. We have a vocation for public service, but without an audience it is more difficult,” he concludes.

