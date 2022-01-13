Robert Downey Jr. gives hope for the future of “Iron …

One of the characters whose death caused a great impact within the Marvel Universe was that of Tony Stark (“Hombre de Hierro“) on the tape “Avengers: Endgame”. It’s been hard for fans to get over the loss of the mogul, but Robert Downey Jr. has given them hope in a recent interview.

Portrayed by the actor in more than 12 superhero films (both as the lead and in brief appearances), the billionaire owner of Stark Industries has been one of the cornerstones within the Avengers, a group whose task is to protect the planet.

It was in 2008 that the character co-created by Stan Lee made his big screen debut as the lead in “Iron Man: the iron man”, whose approval within the public, according to the critic site Tomatazos, is 93%.

Two years after the death of “Hombre de Hierro” in the feature film “Avengers: Endgame”, Robert Downey Jr. gave new hope to his followers that we will see him again wearing the red and gold armor.

When recently questioned by the GQ medium about his possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, More than a negative, the actor was reduced to saying:

“Well, I’ve gotten off for now. But never say never.”

Some actors like Downey Jr. and Chris Evans (“Captain America”) They have a long career in Marvel with their characters, but there have been others who have been in the hands of different actors as the history of superheroes was built.

One of the clearest examples is that of “Hulk”, which the same has been interpreted in the most recent tapes Edward Norton Y Eric Bana, being Mark Ruffalo who has not abandoned the role since he came to it in “The Avengers”, 2012.

Photo: Twitter Robert Downey Jr