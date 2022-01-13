Rihanna exceeds one billion views on YouTube with ‘Stay’ | Music

who has not enjoyed Stay from Rihanna? An emotional song that overwhelmed everyone because of the great message it extrapolated: resistance to true love. For this, we had to have another protagonist, Mikky ekko, which made us fall in love with its deep sound. And it is no wonder that over the years he has received numerous compliments. And well deserved.

However, we must not forget his official video clip. A simple film, but very significant: Rihanna undressed in his bathtub and in front of the cameras to sing Stay. And it is that the video clip, which was released in 2013, still as alive as the first time and this is demonstrated with numbers. The singer and now Barbadian ambassador has surpassed one billion views on Youtube with Stay.

Without a doubt, a new musical milestone that the Barbadian artist should celebrate. Especially for having expanded its catalog of hits on the platform, since Stay It is the eighth clip that enters the list of music videos that break records in reproductions on the platform of streaming. Before her, it was We found love, his hit single along with Calvin Harris, who held the position.

Rihanna continues to mark territory in the history of the industry

Other video clips that have also followed the same line have been This Is What You Came For (with Calvin Harrisyes), Love the way you lie (with Eminem), Diamonds, Work (with Drake), Can’t Remember To Forget You (with Shakira) Y Wild Thoughts (with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller).

It doesn’t matter how long Rihanna doesn’t release new music (even if we wish we did) because Riri will continue marking territory in the history of the industry. Although we are still waiting for his new album, which was confirmed in Associated Press.

In addition, as far as we know, he is not doing badly with his other business projects: Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty. Especially since both businesses are his main source of income. According Forbes, the Caribbean woman became a billionaire in 2021, after reaching the figure of 1.7 billion dollars, thus becoming the richest woman in the music industry. The figures in Riri’s life will continue to increase as will our desire to hear her again on an album. Congratulations Rihanna!