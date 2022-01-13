Rihanna announces that Savage X Fenty will hit stores in five cities in early 2022

Rihanna recently announced on Instagram that her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, will open five new brick-and-mortar stores in select US cities early this year.

The first store will open in Las Vegas on January 22, 2022. The other stores will open in January and February, but the exact dates are not listed on the website. If the stores open in the order listed on the website, Philadelphia will be fourth on the list.

In addition to Philadelphia and Las Vegas, the other three cities are Los Angeles, Houston and Washington DC Three of the stores will be outside of the cities listed. The one in Philadelphia will be at the King of Prussia Mall, the one in Los Angeles at the Westfield Culver City and the one in Washington DC at the Fashion Center Pentagon City.

Rihanna is already receiving requests to come to other cities not included in this initial list, such as New York and Chicago. Many in their Instagram comments expressed surprise at not seeing New York on the list.

She responded to a comment that mentioned Chicago by saying, “You just have to wait and see what I have planned for your city.” His comment suggests that if all goes well, there are already plans to expand to other cities.

In addition to the excited comments, there were also a lot of people who expected the post to be an album announcement. The last time Rihanna released an album was in 2016, so the disappointment is understandable.

Since launching Fenty Beauty in 2017 and Savage X Fenty the following year, the singer has focused on her beauty/apparel ventures. This included expanding its beauty products into aptly named Fenty Skin skincare in July 2021.

Both Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty have proven to be highly successful companies. According to Forbes, Fenty Beauty is valued at $2.8 billion, and Savage X Fenty at $1 billion.

In addition to her success, all of the singer’s brands have been praised for their inclusivity and diversity. Savage X Fenty, in particular, has included diversity in its size range. Their products range from size 32A to 42DD in bras, and from XS to 3X in clothing. The brand has also included plus-size, transgender and disabled models in its runway shows and marketing campaigns.

Everything indicates that it is a new commercial success for the singer, but we will have to wait to see it.