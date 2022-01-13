Reinforcement ‘Bomba’ of América Femenil will not be able to play the Clausura 2022

Contrary to what is happening with the male branch, the Club América Femenil is increasingly strengthened and ready to compete for the championship of the Scream Mexico 2022, incorporating renowned players in the Liga MX Women that ensure not only qualify for the League, but to win the championship that was denied once again the previous semester. However, there is bad news for Eagles, because one of new faces will lose all the Closing 2022.

Is about Alison gonzalez, who signed for him Club América Femenil for this season from Club Atlas, where she had a series of performances that positioned her as one of the forwards with the greatest potential in Mexican football. In fact, it was with his team where he suffered his injury, since in the Semifinal of Scream Mexico 2021 against Rayadas de Monterrey, Aligol she was hurt at halftime, missing the rest of the tie.

As reported by the sports journalist, Víctor Díaz, Alison gonzalez will be ready to carry the colors Azulcremas until the next tournament, and will carry out all his rehabilitation in Coapa. The attacker from Tepic underwent surgery on her knee, and will follow the same procedure that, at the time, they had to undergo Bruno Valdez and Nicolás Benedetti in Coapa. These last two managed to recover within the estimated time, so it bodes well for a 19-year-old scorer.

Who is Alison González, Club América Femenil’s bombshell signing for this season?

Alison debuted with Female Tigers, and then move on to the set of Red and black in 2019, where she became the key scorer for the team of the Academy compete until Semifinals of the previous contest. With AtlasShe played a total of 100 games, starting as a starter in 95, rising as a scoring champion once and on another occasion she was decorated as the best minor footballer. Its evolution was such that it came to be considered for the Mexican team, so it is certain that it will continue its growth in the Eagles of America.