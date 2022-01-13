Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe talks about her broad sexual orientation

Ava Phillippe, the daughter of actress Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, 22, answered questions from her followers during a short Instagram Stories quiz. “Do you like boys or girls?”, a follower wanted to know and Ava replied in a post shared to her 996,000 followers: “I’m attracted to… people! (of whatever gender)”.

Although it is not clear if they are still together, Ava has spoken several times about her relationship with her boyfriend Owen Mahoney. Last summer, they took a selfie while attending a baseball game together and he also posted some photos of them walking around Los Angeles.

Mother and daughter at the 2017 Emmys after party. Getty

Reese recently opened up about her kids growing up dealing with fame and buzz. The actress declared to siteInStyle: “It’s a strange situation because I did not grow up in fame. So Ava is living an experience that I did not have, as well as all my children.”

Whitherspoon added, “We’re lucky to have friends who have grown up in Hollywood and can help give them advice on how to navigate. Ava is very down to earth. She wants to do great things in the world. She’s studying, learning and trying to find herself.” It’s an important thing in life to try different things and find out what your path really is.”





Ava is the firstborn of Reese and the heartthrob Ryan Phillippe and usually lives with the paparazzi who often portray her. In fact, she was photographed in casual clothing: sneakers, blue pants and a white shirt. Far from the glamor that so many of her mother’s colleagues proclaim.

The young woman maintains a good relationship with her father, who revealed that both he and his daughter suffered from depression

Ava Phillippe and Sawai Padmanabh Singh, at the 2017 Bal des debutantes. Other sources





“Depression was a big obstacle for me since I was a child. I see it in my daughter too. She has it, and she wishes she didn’t. Some people carry this sadness inside, or think about things so much that it eliminates any fun, “confessed the actor.

However, despite these statements, Ava appears intact in the photo. She even had no problem when photos of the young woman with her mother, one of the highest paid actresses in the Hollywood industry, went viral. The fans went crazy over the resemblance and began to circulate what seemed more like a wish than a rumor: Will Ava be the protagonist of the A very legal blonde 3 What will be released in May this year?

Legally Blonde -its original title- premiered in 2001 and was directed by Robert Luketic. The story focused on the personal quest of a girl who enrolls in Harvard University with the aim of getting her ex-partner back, but discovers her calling, her strength and her independence. With superficiality, a lot of pink, Elle Woods (Reese) mesmerized everyone with that creature.

In 2003 it premiered A very legal blonde 2. In this second part, Elle, now a lawyer, goes to Washington to fight for animal rights. In May it was known that it is coming A very legal blonde 3. And with some changes when it comes to the writers of the project.