Reese Witherspoon’s 4 New Healthy Routines for 2022

The book we are talking about is Atomic Hbitos, by James Clear (Ed. Diana). Reese comments on her Instagram that, after reading it, she has decided to make some small changes to her daily routines in order to try to improve her quality of life. The thesis of the book, which has become a true best-seller, is that usually, when we consider changes in our life or purposes for the new year, we tend to modify everything, and that does not have to be the case. In fact, it is very difficult to wipe out a clean slate.

Clear asserts that by making small changes from day to day, that change can be achieved in a much more progressive and conscious way and calls these decisions “atomic habits”: as small as a particle, but as powerful as a tsunami. This groundbreaking book reveals how those tiny changes can grow to change our careers, our relationships and all aspects of our life.

The actress, a convinced feminist, who usually already leads a healthy life and is an emblem of body positive, has introduced four new very simple habits that she wanted to share with her followers:

1. Start the day by drinking a large glass of water.

2. Get out or sunbathe for ten minutes in the morning, as recommended by neuroscientist Andrew Huberman.

3. Spend between half and an hour a day reading each day, without any distraction.

4. Go to bed around ten at night. Thus avoiding staying watching television, getting a break of about eight hours.

Physical activity, conscious breathing, healthy eating, rest, relaxation, presence … Reese emphasizes in her appearances on Instagram each of the aspects that lead us to a better life. That is why she is not only an admired actress but an influential woman.

