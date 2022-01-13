Reese Witherspoon was named “Producer of the Year” at the “Causus Awards 2021” | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- As is known, Reese witherspoon She is recognized for her skills as an actress, but this year she was recognized for her skills as a producer, last Thursday night, during the 38th Annual Caucus Awards.

Witherspoon, 44, and his producing partner, Lauren Neustadter, were honored as “Producers of the Year” in the aforementioned delivery and were present virtually along with the other honorees.

Both women run the production house “Hello Sunshine”, with which they produced the films “Little Fires Everywhere” and “Truth Be Told” in 2020, and have several other projects in development.

Two productions for Netflix at the door

Deadline reported that Reese Witherspoon will star in the romantic comedies “Your Place Or Mine” and “The Cactus” for Netflix, detailing that Aline Brosh McKenna will direct “Your Place Or Mine” from her own script.

The film is about two long-distance best friends who change each other’s lives when she decides to pursue a lifelong dream and he volunteers to watch over her teenage son.

Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter will produce the project with their company Hello Sunshine. as does Lean Machine’s McKenna and Jason Bateman; and Michael Costigan of “Aggregate Films.”

The portal assured that until today no writer or director is linked to “The Cactus”, which will be based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Haywood.

The plot recounts that an unexpected pregnancy at age 45 causes a reserved woman to reconsider the structured life she has created for herself and leads her on an unconventional journey towards love, family and learning to accept the unexpected.