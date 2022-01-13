Red Alert will have two sequels with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds

MADRID, Jan 13 (CulturaOcio) –

Red alert, Netflix action tape released last year and which has become the most watched movie in the platform’s history, will have two sequels. Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, protagonists of the first film, will return in both films. These aftermath they will be shot together, as if they were a single and great production, in the style of what Peter Jackson did with the trilogy of The Lord of the rings or what Justin Lin is planning to do with Fast and Furious 10 and 11.

According to Deadline, Rawson Marshall Thurber will also return as director and has already started writing the sequels. Films are already in the early stages of development. As the publication points out, production is expected to start in early 2023, depending on the agreements reached with the protagonists and their schedules.

“Sources affirm that the plan is to bring back the star trio and add new characters to flesh out a set of heist movies reminiscent of the Ocean’s Eleven franchise, “said Deadline.

Beau Flynn will return to producing through Flynn Pictures Co, along with Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia through Seven Bucks Productions. Thurber will also serve as a Producer through Bad Version Productions and Scott Sheldon of Flynn Picture Co will executive produce..

“An FBI criminologist and the world’s most wanted art thief team up to catch an elusive con artist who’s always one step ahead“, reads the synopsis of Red alert, which has become the most watched movie on Netflix.

Some media assured that Reynolds, Gadot and Johnson each pocketed $ 20 million for the first installmentSo the final budget for the film was $ 250 million. Universal originally devised Red alert for theatrical screening, but they scrapped it due to cost and instead Netflix bought the feature film.