Razer responds to the controversy of its new masks

As surely you already know, Razer is about to launch its new line of face masks Razer Zephyr. However, experts assure that these masks will not protect against COVID-19, while Razer affirmed yes. Faced with the confusion, the company has ruled on the matter via a statement.

Through an official statement, Razer said the following:

“Razer would like to clarify that although the filters used in the Razer Zephyr Portable Air Purifier have been tested for a 95% Particulate Filtration Efficiency (PFE) and a Bacteria Filtration Efficiency (BFE) of 99%, based on Statements on the website and product documentation, the wearable device itself is not a medical device nor is it certified as an N95 mask. To avoid any confusion, we are removing all references to ‘N95 grade filter’ from our marketing materials. We will also contact current customers directly to clarify. Customers with further questions regarding the Razer Zephyr Portable Air Purifier should contact our customer service at https://support.razer.com/ “

Basically, they will be modifying the advertising of this product to avoid any kind of misunderstanding among potential buyers, since as mentioned, this mask is not certified for medical use.

Editor’s note: At least they are trying to mitigate the damage in time. It would have been much more disastrous if these masks were already on sale and people were already using them. I mean, it was a very bad gesture to have lied from the beginning, but fortunately there were experts who did want to investigate a little more.

Via: Official statement