PSG would seek to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

The permanence of

Cristiano Ronaldo

at Manchester United is not insured. The Portuguese seems not to be happy with the current situation of the team and that is why he would have asked to leave. There are several teams that keep an eye on what the scorer decides.

The return of ‘CR7’ to Manchester United it was somewhat unexpected and tempestuous. He made the preseason with the Juventus and he even had minutes in friendly matches but in the end he decided that he did not want to continue in Italy and agreed to lower his salary, all in order to return to England and compete in the Premier league.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s new team

Before his arrival at the Manchester United, it was speculated with the possibility that Cristiano Ronaldo was signed by him PSG to create a spectacular trident with Lionel messi Y Kylian Mbappé, also having as support players such as Angel Di Maria or Neymar.

The dream could be fulfilled, half. According to information from Mark, the PSG has set its sights on Christian and remains pending the decision of the Portuguese. This time they would try to go for it to form a trident but without Mbappe, since the French is about to terminate the contract with the Parisians.

In fact, the same source points out that the possibility that Cristiano Ronaldo I arrived to PSG, it would only be if it ends up giving the output of Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman’s contract with the club ends in June 2022 and he has no intention of renewing, as he wants to try his luck in another football. However, the team remains hopeful that the situation will take another turn and they will remain on hold.

For now, Cristiano Ronaldo stays in the Manchester United, seeking to transcend, either in England or in the large planes of Europe like the Champions League where he will dispute the Eighth Final.

