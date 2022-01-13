Praxedis remains without medical service due to coronavirus

Juarez City- Residents of the municipality of Praxedis G. Guerrero lack medical service since Wednesday when the Health Center closed due to Covid-19 infections.

The Municipal Government announced yesterday through its social networks the closure of the clinic due to the lack of a doctor and the exposure that the staff has had.

“The Jurisdiction (Healthcare number 2) has decided to close the Praxedis G. Guerrero Health Center, returning on Thursday, January 20,” says the official notice from the Municipal Presidency.

The residents are demanding that the State Government guarantee compliance with Article 4 of the Constitution, which stipulates that “everyone has the right to health protection” and with the closure of the health center they are stripped of that right.

Health personnel are expected to issue a position on this situation shortly.

Several residents explained to El Diario that a high incidence of infections has not been officially reported in this border community because most of the families have come to Juárez or El Paso to undergo tests to confirm that they have Covid-19, however , being carriers, they lack doctors to care for them in their community and they are left without medical attention.