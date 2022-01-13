‘Pol’ Fernández will be absent with Cruz Azul for personal reasons and without pay

‘Pol’ Fernández requested a special permit to travel to Argentina and will be with his family; It is unknown how long he will be absent

In the midst of uncertainty about his future with Cruz Azul, midfielder Guillermo Fernández requested special permission from the board of directors and coaching staff to leave the club and travel to Argentina to resolve “personal matters”.

“Pol” Fernández will be with his family for a few days and will not receive payment of his salary for the duration of his absence, according to sources consulted by ESPN in Argentina.

Guillermo ‘Pol’ Fernandez Imago7

The ‘Machine’ staff and coach Juan Reynoso gave their support to Fernández, who did not specify how many days he will be absent from the cement team due to this personal situation.

This trip, according to what “Pol” Fernández communicated to Cruz Azul, is not to define his future with Boca Juniors or another interested Argentine team., but to attend to a family matter.

However, the permanence of the 30-year midfielder remains in the air, who has less than six months left on his contract with Cruz Azul and for which the board has made an offer to send him to Boca Juniors in exchange for Argentine striker Cristian Pavón, since both players would go free as of July 1 without leaving a single dollar to their teams.

This negotiation, sources assured, is maintained between clubs waiting to reach an agreement as soon as possible, otherwise Boca will lose the assets of Pavón and Cruz Azul will also suffer the same fate with Fernández once this tournament ends for both.

“Pol” Fernández did not play on Date 1 due to a thigh injury caused by the infection of a tattoo that was made, added the sources, but he was scheduled to participate in Matchday 2 against FC Juárez until this “personal issue” caused him to be absent from this Wednesday with Cruz Azul, until further notice.