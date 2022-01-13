Pol Fernández traveled to Argentina due to a family problem; has no return date

Blue Cross faces a new test for date two. Guillermo Fernandez I travel to Argentina with special permission from the technical and directive body to deal with problems of a family nature.

The South American midfielder is going through a difficult time and as in 2020 when he was loaned out to Boca Juniors, broke concentration with the support of Juan Reynoso.

Currently ‘Pol’ is injured and that is why he traveled to South America, although he does not yet have a return ticket to Mexico City, so it could take time to report with Cruz Azul.

In the same way, sources inside the Machine assured RECORD that the Argentine player will not meet with Boca Juniors to arrange his transfer and with it the arrival of Cristian Pavón to La Noria, as discussed in the Argentine press.

Despite this, sources close to the player’s environment assure that Fernández could have a rapprochement with the Xeneize team while meeting with his family, since they know that he only has a six-month contract.

It should be noted that the environment confirmed Guillermo Fernández’s intentions to fulfill his contract correctly, but they do not close the door to an exit that helps him solve his family problems.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: CABECITA RODRÍGUEZ SAID GOODBYE TO CRUZ AZUL: ‘I HAD ALREADY COMPLETED A CYCLE AT THE CLUB AND WANTED TO LEAVE