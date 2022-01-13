The year began in style for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who after Christmas chose to take a private plane and spend a few days together in the Bahamas. Meanwhile, outside of the Caribbean paradise, her ex-husband Kanye West continued to talk with a new and surprising relationship with which he starred in a report with a kiss included. The new young woman who is placed on the radar of this love affair is Julia Fox. It was not long until Kardashian gave her opinion about this romance that was germinating just a few days ago. According to a source close to ‘The Sun’: “Kim thinks it’s funny how Kanye went from asking him for a new opportunity to introducing his new girl all over the city in a matter of days. She’s sure it’s another desperate attempt to make her jealous. She doesn’t care, she’s way above him right now, so her little game isn’t working. “

And the truth is that if we stick to the facts, the businesswoman and owner of KKW Beauty seems to have turned the page and, against all odds, her relationship with Davidson is being established every day. Now a source close to both has not hesitated to tell ‘Page Six’ the sweet moment they live outside of all drama:

“Pete Davidson is bringing out the best in Kim Kardashian, she is super happy and relaxed with him. Pete is super humble, down to earth. “

A very different relationship from that experienced with West

And it is that, apparently, Kardashian is safe and calm in the company of the actor who currently works on ‘Saturday Night Live’, being the humor that has the sexiest quality for the businesswoman. “He doesn’t care about appearances and he doesn’t try to be cool. With Pete, Kim feels no pressure to be anything other than herself”Adds the same source. A much more humble pace of life and connected to reality that seems to have fascinated Kris Jenner’s daughter, who for years lived in a bubble of luxury and excess with West, who is a self-confessed fan of fashion and the most brands. exclusive.

Also, according to this source, one of the traits that attracts Kardashian the most about her current partner is her desire to improve herself and how hard-working she is. A base that would have given him a confidence that is far from that experienced with West, who has been known to be the architect of radical changes in style when it comes to his partners. Without going any further, the Kardashian’s recent love affair with Balenciaga is due to a trend that he himself started for his latest album, ‘Donda’. However, Davidson does not seem to care about all this aesthetic paraphernalia.

