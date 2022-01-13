Pete Davidson could be the host of the Oscars





The award ceremony of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hasn’t had a host since the 2018 ceremony. Since event organizers couldn’t find a replacement for the comedian kevin hart, who resigned from his job after being involved in a controversy over homophobic tweets, the Oscars they have enlisted a variety of stars to host the show. However, this situation could change. According to the site Page Six, the young actor and comedian Peter Davidson is being considered to become the new host.

According to an exclusive source, the producers behind the awards show are in talks with Davidson’s agents. The decision to bring back the 28-year-old comedian comes as part of an effort by the Academy to “reset” itself and attract younger viewers.

«[Davidson] it attracts a demographic that is difficult to capture,” the source said. “He is in a good place, his career is going very well and he is growing. It’s a sex symbol.”

The sudden fixation on Davidson is likely related to his recent job hosting the network’s New Years special. NBC beside Miley Cyrus, which drew 6.3 million viewers.

Pete Davidson rose to fame when he joined the cast of the show Saturday night Live in 2014 when he was just 20 years old. Since then he has appeared in films such as The King of Staten Island, inspired by his life, and the blockbuster Suicide Squad. Despite his artistic work, Davidson is mainly known for his love life. His romantic relationships with stars like Ariana Grande, Kate Beckingsale Y Kim kardashian they have made him a sex symbol and one of the favorite characters of American tabloids.

The producers behind the Academy Awards have been looking for ways to boost the show’s ratings for years, to no avail. In 2021, only 10.40 million people tuned in for the ceremony. In 2004, the number of viewers was 43.56 million. Due to the pressure of the job, numerous stars such as Oprah Winfrey Y Justin Timberlake they have turned down the offer to become hosts.

The 94th Academy Awards will air live on March 27. (I)