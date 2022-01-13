Paramount+ retains exclusive rights to the Premier League in Mexico to broadcast 380 games per season

Viacom just revealed a three-year deal with the Premier League to broadcast all the games of the seasons exclusively on Paramount+ in Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama.

The agreement will apply from the season 2022/23 and will end until 2024/25This means that the remaining matches of the current season will continue to be broadcast on SKY in Mexico and it will be until August of this year that the matches will begin on Paramount+.

Beyond the matches, the company promises coverage of the league and exclusive content from the different clubs and players in the competition. Paul Molnar, Premier League Media General Manager highlighted the partnership:

“The Premier League is pleased to announce our new partnership with ViacomCBS in Mexico and Central America. We are very pleased that ViacomCBS sees the Premier League and our clubs as a vital part of its live sports offering”

Apparently Pluto TV will also benefit from the alliance, but so far it has not been revealed what kind of content it will be able to stream.

The news is not a novelty as such, remembering that Paramount + already offers sports content in other countries, such as the Champions League, NFL or Series A, among others.