Oura Ring what is the technology that Hollywood celebrities use?

Celebrities and athletes have been caught wearing the peculiar ring.

Recently a lot of celebrities and Hollywood celebrities have been caught wearing a peculiar ring called Oura Ring, that’s why we explain to you what this technology consists of.

The Oura Ring is a smart ring with functions similar to biometric watches and bracelets that have become popular in the market but much more discreet, that is why famous people use it as Katie Ledecky, Kim Kardashian, Jack Dorsey, Will Smith and several NBA stars such as Chris Paul or the retired Shaquille O’Neal.

How does the Oura Ring work?

Currently the Oura Ring is in its third generation and it is used for its user to take an accurate measurement of various health data such as the oxygen level in the blood, calculate the restorative time, measure body temperature, control sleep levels, keep a precise monitoring of the training that is carried out and even predicting when women will have their menstrual periods.

The ring works thanks to sensors used to measure temperature, an infrared PPG system as well as green and red LEDs.

All the data that the Oura Ring measures can be passed to the Oura app, but they are also compatible with Apple Health and Google Fit, which allow a measurement of the health status of the users.

The Oura Ring it is made of titanium with a PVD coating, its weight is no more than six grams and its size is similar to that of an engagement ring and its battery lasts for one week.

The ring has a price of 299 dollars, that is to say, it is around the six thousand pesos, it is sold in silver, glossy black, matte black and gold.