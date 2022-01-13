Oribe Peralta can return to Chivas de Guadalajara after announcing his retirement from the courts

After almost 19 years of career in Mexican soccer Oribe Peralta announced his retirement. The forward took advantage of the occasion of his 38th birthday to inform via social networks the end of his days as a professional footballer. From Chivas de Guadalajara They soon sent their congratulations and thanks to the striker who scored two goals in his time with the Flock.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

The Guadalajara club was the last squad in which Peralta spent his days as a player. Last December his contract with the institution expired and the rojiblancas offices did not want to offer an extension of the link, so Oribe decided to “try his luck” in other different places.

However, the age of the footballer, in addition to a deteriorated performance, made the offers that arrived at his table not entirely to his liking, from there to that he made the decision to put an end to his stage as a player and to undertake new projects in a life linked to football.

However, the ‘Cepillo’ could still return to Akron: and it is that although he was not offered to continue in the rojiblanco squad under the orders of Michel LeañoFrom Chivas they extended the possibility of continuing to be linked to the club in a leadership and directive role in the basic forces of the Guadalajara institution.

This offer, at first, was rejected by Peralta due to his intentions to continue ‘dressed in short’, but with the announcement of his retirement, and the intentions of continuing to be linked to football, the possibility opens up for him to reconsider his decision initial and agree to be part of the herd’s organization chart.