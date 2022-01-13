Oreo has a new flavor for its 110th birthday

New Oreo cookie for his 110th birthday 1:06

New York (CNN Business) – Oreo will be trying something totally new for his 110th birthday.

For the occasion, Oreo will launch a special flavor that it calls Chocolate Confetti Cake. It has sparks galore. The cookies themselves are filled with sprinkles and have two layers of filling: the signature cream flavor, pumped with sprinkles, and a chocolate cake flavored cream.

He said this is the first time he has used sprinkles both in and on the cookie. Retailers will begin selling the holiday cookies on January 31 for a limited time.

Oreo will celebrate his birthday on March 6. The National Biscuit Company first sold the popular snack on that date in 1912 to a grocery store in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Since then, Oreo has regularly released specialty varieties to keep the product fresh, including a Lady Gaga-inspired flavor and, more recently, crunchy toffee and a chocolate-flavored cream cookie.

Owned by Mondelez (MDLZ), Oreo continues to make money. The latest limited-edition flavor is part of the company’s goal of increasing sales by $ 1 billion next year. In a call about its earnings in November 2021, Mondelez said that Oreo “continues to perform outstandingly” and that its Pokémon Oreo was the fastest-selling flavor in the United States.

The company also said it will increase prices for Oreos and its other brands, such as Chips Ahoy, by 6% to 7% starting this month.