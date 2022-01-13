one for the camera and one for Face ID, according to reports

According to multiple rumors and leaks, the iPhone 14 will reduce its notch to the size of a hole to hide your camera. However, now new information suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro will have a double hole in the screen, instead of just one.

Ross Young, industry analyst and CEO of a supplier company of displays, assures that The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will have a “hole + tablet” design on their screen, and share what appears to be the display of upcoming Apple smartphones:





According to Young, the concept of double hole in the screen will be unique to Apple, as was the notch, plus It is not the first time this design has appeared, for which now the analyst seems to confirm it.

In accordance with previous reports, the camera of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will be housed in the small hole, while the sensors necessary for the Face ID unlocking system will be in the tablet.

iPhone 2022 will likely to have this design. Camera on the right. FaceID system on the left. This one is view from behind. LTPO

Two type they are testing: 6.1 “and a 6.7”

FaceID. If they can put it under screen, they would wait to put camera down too instead of leave one up (3) pic.twitter.com/ov5XjKXF8C – ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) September 9, 2021

Considering the field in which Young is a specialist, as well as his history of leaks and 100% predictions, it is very likely that this information is completely accurate.

Based on this information and the strong rumors that have begun to appear, the designer Ian Zelbo made the first render iPhone 14 Pro with this hole + in-screen pickup design, on our cover.

Finally, it is worth mentioning what our colleagues from Applesfera point: perhaps this implementation is intended so that Apple have a unique and iconic design on their smartphones, instead of “copying” the single-hole design that abounds in the Android market.