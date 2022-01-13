Now you can play Prince of Persia from your Apple Watch

Image : Andrew Liszewski – Gizmodo

Now you can play au no of the games most memorable of all time directly from your Apple Watch thanks to the e s efforts of Oliver Klemenz, who has decided to make a port of Prince of persia to JavaScript so it can be played from almost any device that has a web browser.

Before they arrived the iPhone, iPad and the App Store, Apple devices were generally not considered gaming machines , although there were some notable exceptions that, at least initially , they were exclusive to Apple. (Most forget that in their Halo moment was meant to be a game exclusive from Apple until Microsoft bought Bungie and made the game out synonymous with Xbox).

If you had a computer Apple in the late 80s, probably got your hands on it the famous game Prince of Persia, what was designed and created by Jordan Mechner. Not only was it an innovative platformer for a computer , the game also had Incredibly realistic character animations Mechner created recording your own brother and that then digitized painstakingly by hand to create the fluid movements d the game. Prince of persia left a lasting mark on the games industry, and while it spawned countless sequels, the original remains tremendously fun and challenging to today. And now you can enjoy it again from your doll.

No matter how much love you feel towards him Prince of persia original, it will be difficult to equal Oliver Klemenz. According 8bitnews, this software developer se spent most of the past year doing the port of the game to JavaScript, so if you now go to now to Princejs.com, can play from almost any device connected to the internet, including the Apple watch , co how did he show Klemenz in its count of Twitter. You can manage the character with the controls touch of the screen, tapping on it to jump . Of course, those who have a fair view better look for a bigger screen .