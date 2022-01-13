Nicole Kidman replaces Kristen Stewart as Oscar favorite

This Wednesday the nominees for the SAG Awards 2022 were announced. Although Kristen Stewart was nominated for Best Actress at the Golden Globes and was one of the favorites to win the Oscar in that category, the Screen Actors Guild Awards left her out this year: Stewart She is not among the nominees for Best Actress in a Leading Role, even though her portrayal of Lady Di has received critical acclaim.

Related fashionKristen Stewart in Lady Di’s wedding dress in Spencer’s official trailer

Thus, the forecasts that initially pointed in her favor at the Academy Awards now point towards another favorite: Nicole Kidman.

Stewart fans, of course, are outraged by her absence from the SAG Awards nominees. The 31-year-old actress starred in Pablo Larraín’s 2021 film, which had an 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Much of her high marks has to do with her performance as Diana Spencer – one of the most important roles of her career.

“style =” height: 545px; “>

Kristen Stewart vs Nicole Kidman

Where does Stewart’s absence from the SAG Awards place Nicole Kidman? The Australian actress, who played Lucille Ball in ‘Being the Ricardos’, is the other favorite for the Oscars. Kidman took home the Best Actress award at this year’s Golden Globes and she is nominated at the SAG Awards. Historically, the latter are a major indicator of the odds of winning at the Oscars.

“style =” height: 545px; “>

The nominees for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the SAG Awards are:

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson – Respect

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Related entertainmentNicole Kidman returns to series with “Things I Know to Be True”

Nicole Kidman won the Best Actress Oscar for 2002’s The Hours, an adaptation of Michael Cunningham’s novel about Virginia Woolf at the time Mrs. Dalloway was writing. If he won recognition in this edition, 20 years later, this would be his second Oscar for a leading role.