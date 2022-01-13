NFL boasts rise in ratings, driven by ESPN’s “Monday Night Football”

The league announced a total growth of 10 percent in viewership; no network grew more than 16 percent of ESPN

An additional week of matches, closed finals, and a year without elections helped elevate the NFL until their highest regular season ratings in six years.

The 272 regular season games averaged 17.1 million viewers on television and digital platforms, representing an increase of 10 percent relative to 2020 and the highest average for the league since 2015.

No one grew more than ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” package, up 16 percent from the previous year. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The “Monday Night Football” from ESPN saw the largest increase, with its 19-game package experiencing a 16 percent increase from last year, averaging 14.18 million viewers. Is about best regular season audience for the network since 2010 and third best since 2006, when the package went to cable television from ABC.

2 Related

It was expected to increase the global audience of the NFL after the 2020 campaign was played out in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, with empty stadiums featuring strange viewing dynamics, and the change in habits of many people. The first half of the season was also spent in the middle of a presidential campaign, when many tuned in to the news channels via cable.

Also, it was the first season the league played a 17-game regular-season campaign. Despite the additional encounters, there were not too many beatings. According to the league, 64 percent of games this season were within a touchdown in the first quarter.

Matches of the NFL made it to the Top-16 and 91 of the 100 most-watched shows on television during the season, according to Nielsen. The Dallas cowboys were involved in five of the 10 most-watched games, including a duel of the Week 12 at Thanksgiving Day against Las vegas raiders, which averaged 40.8 million viewers. It was most watched regular season game at any network in 31 years, and only one in two since 1988 to average at least $ 40 million.