Next week’s guests at ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’

Although throughout the week Pablo Motos has been giving some clues about the guests who will join us next week, this Thursday we have met the rest of the characters who will go through the program from January 17 to 20.

Monday: Pablo Alboran

We start the week with a luxury visit. Our platinum guest and good friend, the singer Pablo Alboran He will present us “Castillos de Arena”, his new single that premieres on January 14. In his new song, Alborán has wanted to reflect on the time without brake that we live as a society, where we have stopped savoring what we have. The video clip of the song presents us with a post-apocalyptic world.

A few months ago, Pablo Alborán visited us with his colleagues from ‘La Voz’. This time, he will do it alone. We will review the musical career of the young man from Malaga and we will learn new details of his latest work.





Tuesday: Manuel Alejandro

For the first time in ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’, we will be visited by the most important living composer of music in Spanish, the Jerez native Manuel Alejandro.

With the artist we will talk about his prolific career, full of dozens of hits such as ‘I am that one’, ‘The best of your life’, ‘As I love you’, ‘We broke our love’ or ‘I am a rebel’. Themes that elevated our greatest singers of all time, such as Raphael, Julio Iglesias or Rocío Jurado, among many others.

Manuel Alejandro, favorite son of the city of Jerez, has been awarded numerous times with important prizes in the musical world. Among others, in 2011 he received a Latin Grammy and in 2014 the Council of Ministers of Spain awarded him the Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts.





Wednesday: Julia Otero

On Wednesday we received our good friend, the journalist Julia Otero, to celebrate with her her recent and long-awaited return to radio. From January 10 we can listen to her again on her evening program ‘Julia en la Onda’ on Onda Cero Radio, after having overcome cancer.

The journalist will tell us how the long-awaited return to studies has been and will comment on the keys to her professional success. Julia Otero, who entered the world of communication by chance when she was 17 years old, is one of the journalists most loved by the Spanish audience.





Thursday: Will Smith

To close the week we will have the first Hollywood interview of 2022. Will Smith comes to ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ to talk about his latest film. ‘The Williams Method’ (‘King Richard’) hits theaters on January 21.

The film focuses on the life of Venus and Serena Williams when they were children and the figure of their father Richard Williams, played by Smith, who, with hard and unorthodox training, managed to turn them into two of the best tennis players in history.

On Thursday we will learn from the hand of our old friend all the details of his latest project and we will enjoy the funniest moments. Do not miss ‘The Anthill 3.0‘!