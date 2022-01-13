New images and the official poster of the Uncharted movie were revealed

Sony Pictures released the new poster along with new images of the long-awaited adaptation of the video game Uncharted.

The new poster features the actor Tom Holland like Nathan Drake in a smaller version than what has been seen in video games. Next to him is Sully played by Mark Wahlberg, a character who also represents a younger version and who does not have his iconic mustache.

In addition to Holland and Wahlberg, the poster features Sophia ali who will play Chloe Frazer, tati gabrielle like Braddock and Antonio Banderas as the film’s villain and fierce competitor for Nathan Drake’s treasures.

More about Uncharted Tom Holland proposed to Sony to make a film about a young version of James Bond Jan 6, 2022

Tom Holland says the search for a director for the Uncharted movie was “an interesting process, one that I wouldn’t want to be in again.” Jan 5, 2022

Nathan Drake tries to survive while hanging from a plane in the first clip of the Uncharted movie Jan 5, 2022

For its part, the new images advance a little what we can expect from this film and many of them refer to iconic scenes from the video game saga.

The movie Uncharted It was directed by Ruben Fleischer and written by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway. It will hit theaters on February 17.