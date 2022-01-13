Netflix will shoot two more movies

No matter how much expectation it has generated don’t look up, Netflix’s riskiest bet in 2021 was Red alert. In hindsight, it does not seem that placing as protagonists of a film to Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds be a compromised decision, since they are surely the trio of actors with the highest grossing today. However, the film of adventures and robberies directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber had a budget of 200 million dollars, the largest in the company’s history. Luckily, the product worked so well that to this day it is still the most watched movie in “the big N”. For this reason, the platform will shoot not one, but two more installments to close a trilogy.

The streaming company is already preparing a second part and now, as reported by Deadline, it will roll that and a third part at a time, creating what is possibly the most relevant first video on demand trilogy in history. Production companies and distributors are increasingly inclined to group shootings and thus better control the continuity and budgets of their productions. One of the first to follow this “modus operandi” was Peter Jackson and New Line Pictures, but it’s also something that James Cameron is currently doing with the return of Avatar or Vin Diesel with the last two installments of Fast & furious.

Beyond this new continuous filming, the new strategy of the company directed by Ted Sarandos is to produce fewer titles, but much larger. Before, Netflix wanted to cover all fields, premiering as much new content as it could. This is no longer the way to go, because although he continues to create productions for all kinds of audiences, will focus on generating relevant titles at the repercussion level What tyler rake and the franchise daggers in the back, with the counterpart of other auteur films that maintain a cut aimed at the main awards of the Awards Season, such as the power of the dog or It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino.

The two sequels Red alert They will start shooting in 2023.