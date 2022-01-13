Netflix to get two ‘Red Notice’ sequels starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds will return for two sequels to Red Notice (“Red alert”).

Shortly after Netflix’s announcement that the comic spy thriller became the most-watched movie of all time on the streaming platform, the company is in early development on a couple of follow-up movies set in the world of heist. global.

According to Deadline, production could begin in early 2023, although the schedule is based on agreements and the availability of its stars. Sources at the US site said that screenwriter and director Rawson Marshall Thurber has already started writing the script duo.

Netflix had no comment, but sources said the plan is to bring the star trio back and add new characters to develop a set of heist movies reminiscent of the Big Scam franchise.

Beau Flynn will return to produce the film, along with Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia through Seven Bucks Productions. Thurber is also producing and Scott Sheldon will serve as executive producer.

According VarietyGiven the success of Red Notice, Gadot, Johnson, Reynolds, and Thurber anticipate even longer paydays for the sequels, which says something considering Johnson and Gadot made $ 20 million each for the first movie.

In the film, an FBI agent (Johnson) reluctantly teams up with a renowned art thief (Reynolds) to catch an even more dangerous criminal (Gadot).

Although the film has a 37 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on internal Netflix metrics, it recorded 328.8 million viewing hours, beating the record previously held by the thriller Bird Box: Blind (2018). of Sandra Bullock, with 282 million.