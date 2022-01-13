Netflix orders two sequels to ‘Red Alert’, the most watched movie in its history

Related news

It was a matter of time. Netflix is ​​already working on the continuation of the most watched movie in its catalog: Red alert. The platform is negotiating with director Rawson Marshall Thurber and actors Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot to give the green light to two sequels of the blockbuster. Both films would be shot consecutively in 2023 if the busy schedules of their protagonists allow it.

Blindly, the post-apocalyptic thriller starring Sandra Bullock, had spent three years at the top of Netflix’s most-watched movies rankings when it released in November an action-adventure comedy with a budget of 200 million dollars (50 of them for Johnson) . Red alert smashed all previous records of the streaming service’s film offering.

During its first 28 days, viewers watched 364 million hours of Red alert. With a duration that does not reach two hours, the data would translate into more than 180 million viewings. The spectacular data could be surpassed in a few days by Don’t look up, the great phenomenon of Christmas (with the permission of Spider-Man: No way home) that could benefit in the global calculation of its longer duration.





Red alert was one of the most sought-after projects in the industry in 2018. Interestingly, Netflix was not the first to get a movie that was going to mark the reunion of Marshall Thurber and Johnson, previously collaborators in The skyscraper Y A spy and a half. Universal won the bid, but ended up backing down due to a large budget that did not have the support of a well-known brand to facilitate its promotional campaign. The streaming platform then recovered the project and signed Gadot and Reynolds. The rest is history.

Netflix has shown with its latest moves that the experience of Red alert It will not be, far from it, an isolated case. The company run by Ted Sarandos has paid more than $ 200 million to acquire the rights to The gray man, the adaptation of the novel by Mark Greaney in which Ryan Gosling will be a former CIA agent turned hitman who is chased by an old colleague, played by Chris Evans. Anthony and Joe Russo, responsible for the last two installments in the sagas of Avengers Y Captain America, are your directors. Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page (the great revelation of The Bridgertons) will also be in a blockbuster that wants to become the Bond of 2021.

