Netflix Casts Jennifer Lawrence to Star in Comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’ – CINEMABLEND

Jennifer Lawrence joins the trend and, just as a long list of actors have already done, including Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Scarlett Johansson, she has just signed on Netflix to star in her next original movie. The actress has been chosen to lead the cast of the comedy Don’t Look Up, which will be written and directed by Adam McKay, who returns to comedy after directing The Big Short and The Vice of Power.

The feature film will narrate, in a comic tone, the story of two astronomers, with a reputation that leaves a lot to be desired. Despite this, they have a very important mission: to make known to the whole world the imminent arrival of an asteroid that could end planet Earth. Presumably, Lawrence will play one of the astronomers, although this information has not been confirmed from Netflix. The streaming giant has also not revealed who will be the actors and actresses who will share the screen with the Oscar-winning actress.. Although everything indicates that it will not take long to do so, because the start of filming is scheduled for next April.

The fact that Netflix sees this movie as a comedy globally sets the bar very high for me and my team, and that’s exciting and motivating. I am thrilled to be doing this movie with Jen Lawrence. She is pure dynamite.

It is clear that Adam McKay is happy with this new project and with the idea of ​​being able to work alongside Lawrence. Interestingly, the actress will also star in another of the producer and director’s upcoming projects, the biographical drama Bad Blood, in which she will play businesswoman Elizabeth Holmes.

Don’t Look Up will be available on Netflix sometime in 2021.