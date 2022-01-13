Natalie Portman to star in ‘The Days of Abandonment’ for HBO

HBO Films has begun development of a film adaptation of ‘The Days of Abandonment’ (The days of abandonment), a 2002 novel by the Italian author Elena Ferrante that received unanimous acclaim from critics and the public. Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman (‘Black Swan‘) will star and executive produce the project through MountainA Films, a recently formed company.

One quiet afternoon, while they are clearing the table after eating and the children are playing in the next room, Mario tells Olga that he is leaving her. So, suddenly, without any explanation, without saying where he is going or saying goodbye to his children, Mario leaves with a humiliating and deeply painful silence for Olga, putting an end to almost twenty years of marriage. Suddenly, haunted by the ghosts of her childhood, Olga sees how the scenario in which her existence took place collapses. In her forced solitude, in a torrid and empty Turin due to vacations, she can hardly assume daily responsibilities, until, finally, one fateful day in which reason threatens to abandon her, everything explodes and her world becomes a mess. frightening nightmare from which he thinks he cannot wake up. Olga’s descent into the abysses of her inner hell is narrated with a pulse as intense as it is firm, without hesitation, with a voice devoid of sentimentality and false modesty.

The adaptation, still in its early stages of production, will be written and directed by Maggie Betts, who is also an executive producer. Maven Screen Media, the company that previously worked on Betts’ feature directorial debut, ‘Novice’, to produce the film, with MountainA’s Sophia Mas, Maven Screen Media’s Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler, Crash&Salvage’s Len Amato, Fandango’s Domenico Procacci and Maria Zuckerman serving as executive producers.

Portman is currently in Australia in the middle of filming the expected UCM movie, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, in addition to participating in the limited series adaptation of Apple TV +, ‘Lady in the Lake’, where he shares the screen with Lupita Nyong’o. Regarding Ferrante’s relationship with HBO, this project will mark his second collaboration after the adaptation of another of his acclaimed novels, ‘My Brilliant Friend’.