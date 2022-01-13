Musical “Anything Goes” hits US theaters

If you can’t make it to New York to see Sutton Foster on Broadway in “The Music Man,” don’t worry. You can catch her at your local movie theater in another classic musical.

A filming of Cole Porter’s two-Tony-winning comedy “Anything Goes,” shot in London, will hit more than 700 cinema screens in the United States for two days, March 27 and 30. Tickets are now on sale.

“It’s going to be really, really fun to watch with my daughter,” Foster told The Associated Press. “And then when I get to show it to my grandkids someday, they’ll be like, ‘Wow, Grandma, you could really kick!'”

The musical, about a ship crossing the Atlantic with a wacky mix of characters, stars Foster and three-time Olivier and Tony Award winner Robert Lindsay. It includes some of Porter’s best songs, such as “You’re the Top”, “Friendship” and “I Get a Kick Out of You”.

The screen version was shot for three performances last year at the Barbican Theater and was directed and choreographed by Tony winner Kathleen Marshall. The film, distributed by Trafalgar Releasing, has already been screened to large audiences in the UK and Ireland.

“I am so excited to share this wonderful musical comedy with our all-star cast, amazing orchestra and creative team with cinematic audiences,” Marshall said in a statement. “We hope that audiences from across the United States will join us on this enchanting and romantic journey.”

In addition to Foster as Reno Sweeney and Lindsay as Moonface Martin, the cast includes Felicity Kendal as Evangeline Harcourt, Gary Wilmot as Elisha Whitney, Samuel Edwards as Billy Crocker, Nicole-Lily Baisden as Hope Harcourt, Haydn Oakley as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh and Carly Mercedes Dyer as Erma.

Foster won one of her Tony Awards playing the same role on Broadway in 2011 under Marshall’s direction and was making her West End debut, a dream she’d had for years. She replaced Megan Mullally who had to withdraw due to injury.

“I was actually afraid to revisit it because it had been such a positive and wonderful thing that I did 10 years ago. But then I thought, ‘I have to say yes. I have to do this. I have to get back on stage.’”

He’s returned to the role — London theaters reopened faster than Broadway’s following COVID-19 shutdowns — and is back in New York to currently star in a Broadway revival of “The Music Man” with Hugh Jackman. They are both back after contracting the virus.

“I hope I have grown a lot in 10 years, and I think I am a different artist, even as a mother. It was really interesting to bring 10 years of life experience to Reno,” said Foster. “It was nice to be able to have a little bit of life experience to add color to it.”

___

On the internet: https://www.anythinggoesmusicalcinema.com

___

Mark Kennedy is on Twitter at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits.