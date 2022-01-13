Monster Hunter Rise also sweeps PC – Nintenderos

We bring more details from a new message related to one of the most outstanding games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case of Monster Hunter Rise and its PC version.

In the image that we leave you below, we can see that the game is among the 10 most played games on Steam, with a peak of more than 90,000 currently. This highlights the success that this version is also having after sweeping the Nintendo console in recent months.

Big launch for Monster Hunter Rise on PC Today Steam Concurrent Players hit 90,000+ at peak Monster Hunter Rise has already sold over 7.5 Million Copies on Switch in less than a year. Should add multiple millions to that total over time the with PC release pic.twitter.com/z3jC9QstcT – Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) January 12, 2022

Remember that the press gave the PC version an 88/100. Without a doubt it is a really positive note and, if we compare it with the one that the version of Nintendo switch, we will see that it is exactly the same: 88/100 too. In this case, it’s based on 122 reviews of the game that have been published since its release last year.

It seems that both versions of the game are similar and equally enjoyable, although the PC version confirmed some additional features a few days ago. What do you think? You have our complete coverage on the Monster Hunter Rise title at this link.

Monster Hunter Rise Adventure

Go hunting whenever and wherever you want with Monster Hunter Rise for Nintendo Switch! Freely explore vast environments inspired by ancient Japan, defeat ferocious wild monsters either solo or cooperatively with friends, and forge powerful weapons and armor with the loot you collect in this incredible action RPG. The sighting of a terrible legendary monster signals the return of a catastrophe that threatens to plunge Kamura village into chaos. With the help of the village elder and his inhabitants, you must hone your hunting skills and save this peaceful little town from the devastation of monsters. From the Chordopter, which allows you to travel through the air and execute devastating attacks by taking control of monsters, to the support offered by new comrades like the Canyne, the game comes loaded with new ways to explore and hunt your prey. A veritable army of colossal beasts, including new ones such as the terrifying Magnamalo and others familiar to fans of the series, such as the Tigrex and the Mizutsune, will make things very difficult for the brave hunters who dare with them. Here’s a small sample of the titans you’ll find out there.

